Looking back at this week in Venice sports: Donofrio wins derby, Red Sox coming?

There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.

So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.

Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.

The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.

This summer, we’re looking back at some of that sports history, week-by-week.

This week, we’ll remember a dream for an MLB team to come to town, a lifelong memory for an area slugger and remember how a historic duo became connected.

A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.

Here’s some of the most memorable moments from July 24 — July 31, as told by the Venice Gondolier:

Donofrio wins HR Derby at Cooperstown

Many people in Venice became familiar with Mitch Donofrio’s power as he starred as a slugging third baseman for the Venice High baseball team, but he put his hitting prowess on a national stage nine years ago this week.

Competing in a home run derby at Cooperstown Dreams Park near the tail-end of his Little League career, a 13-year-old Donofrio beat out 103 other contestants to win the derby — smacking seven of 10 balls over the fence in front of over 1,000 people.

“The first pitch I was kind of nervous,” said Donofrio at the time, who qualified for the 10-person finals by hitting two home runs on five pitches during the qualifying round. “But I hit it out, so I was fine after that.”

Donofrio finished as a four-year varsity player for Venice, winning state championships with the Indians in 2015 and 2018. This past season, the Eckerd College sophomore hit .304 with seven doubles, 12 home runs, 30 runs and 42 RBI in 42 games.

— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Rob Smith

Red Sox coming to town?

Back in the late summer of 2008 there was significant support behind the idea of the Boston Red Sox coming to Sarasota for spring training.

Even though the city already had the Cincinnati Reds at Ed Smith Stadium — current spring training home of the Baltimore Orioles — many residents of Sarasota were behind the idea of adding a second stadium, especially with the Reds planning their shift to Arizona in 2010.

Then-Gondolier sports editor Tripp Miller wrote that Sarasota County commissioners had already rejected a land swap “that involved moving the fairgrounds from Fruitville Road to Twin Lakes Park … but that didn’t discourage some of the area’s most prominent figures from expressing their support at a public Citizens for Sox rally …”.

One of those prominent figures was Dick Vitale, who argued that the tourism money, and positive PR from ESPN footage was reason enough to bring the Red Sox to town — regardless of the cost to build a new stadium.

Miller voiced some support for the idea, too, writing in his column:

“Even if the economic impact doesn’t live up to the estimates in the Economic Impact Report, who could say no to even half of $46.5 million into the local economy? Dick Vitale may be crazy, but he’s right.”

Sarasota County did eventually get a new stadium, but it was built in North Port, not downtown Sarasota, and brought a different team — the Atlanta Braves — to the area.

— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Tripp Miller

Tennis families form formidable duo

One of the best doubles teams in Venice High history had an unusual start, chronicled in a feature story in the July 28, 2018 issue of the Venice Gondolier.

Chandra Rajakar, born in Nepal, fell in love with the game of tennis at an early age, getting his start as a ball boy making $1.50 a day. Eventually, Rajakar become a professional player — representing Nepal in the 1986 Asian Olympic games — and eventually came to the United States to become a teaching pro.

There, Rajakar met Bob Zipay — the son of Sue Zipay, a professional baseball player for the Rockford Peaches — who was the teaching pro at Englewood Tennis Club.

The two have been friends ever since, and just so happened to have sons — Ben Zipay and Ryan Rajakar — within a year of each other.

Ben and Ryan became friends and played as the de-facto No. 1 and No. 2 Indians players for three straight years, eventually leading the boys team to its first-ever state title in 2019.

“When we got to middle school, I started going over to the Englewood Tennis Club to train and we got to know each other better,” Ryan told the Gondolier in 2018. “He’s one of my best friends today. I’ve known him since I was little because our parents knew each other, but we didn’t really talk or hang out then. But over the past few years we’ve really become close.”

This past season, Zipay played at Elon University in North Carolina while Rajakar played for Southeastern University in Lakeland.

— Reporting by Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell