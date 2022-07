NY Waterway, NJ Transit complete first ferry retrofit 00:27

NEW YORK -- A more eco-friendly ferry is now operating on the Hudson.

New York Waterway and NJ Transit on Tuesday announced the completion of a major ferry retrofit that dramatically cuts its emissions.

The Hoboken has new engines, higher passenger capacity and uses less fuel.

The upgrades were made possible by a $12 million federal grant.

Five more New York Waterway ferries will be modernized under the program.