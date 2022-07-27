Two Prop HHH-Funded Housing Complexes Break Ground

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles officials broke ground Tuesday on two supporting housing complexes that were funded by Proposition HHH, the $1.2 billion bond passed in 2016 to address the city's homelessness crisis.

Mayor Eric Garcetti cut the ribbon on a 74-unit complex on Missouri Place in West Los Angeles, followed by a 64-unit complex on Banning Boulevard in Wilmington.

The Missouri Place Apartments, which opened Tuesday, has 44 supportive housing units for families that are unhoused and 29 low-income units.

The Banning Apartments, set to open in late 2023, will have 63 units for unhoused families.

The developments will have supportive services on-site, consistent with all projects funded by Proposition HHH.

"Today is another example of the steady drumbeat of progress we promised to Angelenos when they said `yes' to Prop HHH, and empowered us to surge ahead with comprehensive solutions to homelessness," Garcetti said. "The developments are a clear marker of how far we've come in our mission to welcome Angelenos into high-quality, permanent supportive units that can end the vicious cycle of homelessness and make real movement toward ending this crisis."

Proposition HHH has increased the production of supportive housing in Los Angeles by nearly 600%, with more than 26 projects and 1,675 total units completed to date, according to the mayor's office.