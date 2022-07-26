Watch: Shocked reaction as TV host collapses during U.K. leadership debate

Related
'Thank goodness I'm sitting down': Kate McCann makes light of her on-stage collapse in last night's Tory leadership debate as she returns to screens
Tory leadership debate host Kate McCann said she is feeling a 'little embarrassed' and a 'little bruised' upon her return this evening after fainting last night in front of a stunned Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Ms McCann presented The News Desk this evening, filling in as planned for regular...
U.K. Prime Minister Debate Abruptly Ends After Presenter Faints On Air
A live debate between two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a rapid end on Tuesday when the presenter fainted, causing a loud crash on air. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak were about 30 minutes into their face-off when...
Resigning UK PM Johnson plans 'lavish' wedding party at Chequers residence - report
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said on Thursday he would resign, is due to throw a big wedding party to mark his marriage to wife Carrie at his official Chequers country residence later this month, the Mirror reported.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
RELATED PEOPLE
UK Conservative debate abandoned after host faints on air
LONDON (AP) — A televised debate between the candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister had to be abandoned on Tuesday after the host fainted on air. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who are running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were debating on the Talk TV channel when a crashing sound was heard.
A huge mass of used wet wipes has formed an 'island' that has changed the course of England's second longest river, MP says
Thousands of discarded wipes flushed down toilets end up on the river Thames banks, forming a mass dubbed 'wet wipe island.'
ohmymag.co.uk
The real reason why the Queen didn't want an official photo with Lilibet has been revealed
When Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibetvisited the UK in June 2022 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it was the first time Lilibet met her great-grandmother and name-sake. It has now been revealed that the Queen refused an official photo with her great-granddaughter. The...
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'
A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live
We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Long lost recordings reveal war criminal Adolf Eichmann's boasting of Final Solution
Bianna Golodryga speaks with Yariv Mozer, director of the new documentary “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes,” about the recordings that reveal his central role in the mass murder of Jews during the Holocaust.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent
A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
Caught on camera: Bridge buckles in scorching heat
Video from Chinese social media shows a bridge in the city of Quanzhou in southern China’s Fujian province breaking in half due to high temperatures as a heatwave sweeps across China. CNN’s Steven Jiang reports.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be Happy About This Upcoming Royal Biography
A new royal biography titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors (opens in new tab) is due out next week in the U.K. With a title like that, you won't be surprised to hear that this book is set to be—how should I put this?—relatively inflammatory.
Paul Casey is whisked away by LIV Golf officials after being asked about 9/11 victims at Trump National... as once-vocal critic of Saudi Arabia prepares to make his debut on the rebel tour in the shadow of New York
This won't have done much to dissuade those families who lost loved ones on 9/11 and are preparing to picket the arrival of LIV Golf into the shadow of New York. At the end of an uncomfortable press conference, when Paul Casey had tried to explain his journey from vocal critic of Saudi Arabia to the latest recruit of their breakaway tour, he was asked what he made of the protests.
GOLF・
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
NBC News
420K+
Followers
51K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3