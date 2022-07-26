ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Watch: Shocked reaction as TV host collapses during U.K. leadership debate

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Comments / 3

Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kate Mccann
The Associated Press

UK Conservative debate abandoned after host faints on air

LONDON (AP) — A televised debate between the candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister had to be abandoned on Tuesday after the host fainted on air. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who are running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were debating on the Talk TV channel when a crashing sound was heard.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
#Foreign Secretary#Off Camera#Uk
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Country
U.K.
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
CNN

Caught on camera: Bridge buckles in scorching heat

Video from Chinese social media shows a bridge in the city of Quanzhou in southern China’s Fujian province breaking in half due to high temperatures as a heatwave sweeps across China. CNN’s Steven Jiang reports.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Paul Casey is whisked away by LIV Golf officials after being asked about 9/11 victims at Trump National... as once-vocal critic of Saudi Arabia prepares to make his debut on the rebel tour in the shadow of New York

This won't have done much to dissuade those families who lost loved ones on 9/11 and are preparing to picket the arrival of LIV Golf into the shadow of New York. At the end of an uncomfortable press conference, when Paul Casey had tried to explain his journey from vocal critic of Saudi Arabia to the latest recruit of their breakaway tour, he was asked what he made of the protests.
GOLF
