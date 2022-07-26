Incumbent Mitch Colvin defeats 'Freddie' de la Cruz in Fayetteville mayoral race

www.wral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
I Love My Community Cookout & Giveaway Partners with Black BBQ Cook OffThe L3 BrandFayetteville, NC
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
cbs17
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Up and Coming Weekly
Up and Coming Weekly
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2