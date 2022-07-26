ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Incumbent Mitch Colvin defeats 'Freddie' de la Cruz in Fayetteville mayoral race

By Gilbert Baez, WRAL Fayetteville reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wral.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Dawkins
Person
Alex Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Incumbent#Municipal Elections#Election Local#Freddie De La Cruz#Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Amazon
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy