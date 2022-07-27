5 MCU: Phase 5 Projects You Can’t Miss

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios unloaded a lot of information on Marvel Cinematic Universe fans during their San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23, 2022. Among the announcements was the entire slate for MCU: Phase 5, which begins in early 2023. And to prepare fans for the next phase of the MCU, we’ve compiled a list of its most highly-anticipated projects. Although, every upcoming film and television show is bound to shock and wow fans.

5. ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ premieres in Winter 2023/24 as a part of MCU: Phase 5

After Kathryn Hahn made her debut as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision in early 2021, fans immediately wanted to see more of the witch. Thankfully, Marvel answered viewers’ wishes.

In October 2021, Marvel Studios announced that they had ordered a WandaVision spinoff that would focus on Hahn’s Agatha. It was initially titled Agatha: House of Harkness , but Kevin Feige revealed at SDCC that they had changed the name to Agatha: Coven of Chaos .

WandaVision creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the upcoming series, which will premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. Marvel describes Agatha: Coven of Chaos as a dark comedy, and it will serve as the sixth television series of MCU: Phase 5.

4. ‘The Marvels’

After watching the Ms. Marvel end-credits scene , we need The Marvels ASAP.

The Captain Marvel sequel is the third film of MCU: Phase 5, and it will bring together Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Nia DaCosta is directing The Marvels , and Megan McDonnell is writing the script.

It’s unclear what the movie’s plot entails, but based on the Ms. Marvel finale, we know something is messing with Carol and Kamala. The end-credit scene showed the two characters mysteriously switching places. And we’re sure we’ll understand why when The Marvels premieres on July 28, 2023.

3. ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Charlie Cox as Daredevil made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home , but thankfully, fans will see a lot more of him in MCU: Phase 5.

Kevin Feige officially announced at SDCC 2022 that Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would reprise their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in a new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again . The show will consist of 18 episodes and premiere in Spring 2024.

After three seasons, fans were devastated to learn that Netflix canceled Daredevil in 2018. They campaigned for years for Marvel and Disney to revive the series and bring Cox’s character back. And Marvel finally granted their wish in Spider-Man: No Way Home . Now, Daredevil is set to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , Echo , and Daredevil: Born Again .

The only thing that could make MCU: Phase 5 better is if Marvel brings back the other Defenders.

2. ‘Thunderbolts’

Marvel fans have speculated for a while that the studio would one day integrate the Thunderbolts into the MCU, and now they’re getting their own film in Phase 5.

The Thunderbolts is a team of reformed villains who go on missions for the government. Some infamous team members include Yelena Belova , Baron Zemo, Songbird, Ghost, Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, Abomination, Winter Soldier, and more. Although Marvel has yet to reveal the film’s lineup, Kevin Feige stated at SDCC that Thunderbolts will feature characters we haven’t met yet.

Jake Schreier will direct Thunderbolts , and Eric Pearson will write the script. Thunderbolts will premiere on July 26, 2024, and it will conclude MCU: Phase 5.

1. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is the first MCU: Phase 5 film

The most highly-anticipated MCU: Phase 5 project is the one that kicks it off — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . The third Ant-Man film will officially introduce fans to Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror , the Multiverse Saga’s Big Bad, after briefly appearing as He Who Remains in the Loki Season 1 finale.

It’s no coincidence that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first project of Phase 5, thanks to Kang’s involvement. The film will undoubtedly include many surprises and developments that will set the tone for the MCU’s foreseeable future.

Peyton Reed directed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , and Jeff Loveness wrote the script. The first MCU: Phase 5 film will premiere exclusively in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

