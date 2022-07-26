Have the Royals’ Starters Truly Been as Bad as People Think?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Meet the Newest member of Sack Nation.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes is a Tier 2 QB?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Report: Pass rusher Carlos Dunlap will visit the ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Chiefs Madden ‘23 RatingsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker
Watch: St. Louis Cardinals broadcasters hold moment of silence on air after George Springer grand slam
Instead, the Cardinals’ broadcasts were silent and let fans of the team relish in the Jays’ celebration. It’s reminiscent of that one episode from The Office where Dwight Schrute is tasked with throwing a birthday party for Kelly Kapoor. As a matter of fact, Schrute gets a...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone defends ridiculous Joey Gallo decision in loss to Mets
When the New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone decided to pinch it, Joey Gallo, with two men on in the top of the 8th inning, they were hoping for an offensive spark that would put the Bombers back in the game. However, Gallo followed his usual streak of striking...
Report: Mets in talks with Cubs to possibly acquire All-Star C Willson Contreras, closer David Robertson
Ragazzo noted that the possible trade package would see the Mets ship off "multiple top prospects," but catcher Francisco Alvarez and third baseman Brett Baty were "off limits." "That said, as of late last weekend, an agreement was not yet close, as the two sides are still tweaking the package....
Yardbarker
Guardians Among “Most Likely” Trade Destinations For Cubs’ Contreras
It’s a major question facing Cleveland ahead of a trade deadline exactly one week away. So far, it’s been quiet on the trade front, with smaller deals getting done here and there. But with names like Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Andrew Benintendi, and Luis Castillo all available, it’s...
Yardbarker
Marlins make Jorge Soler available, Braves reunion makes sense
The Marlins are only a few games under .500, but it is enough for them to throw in the towel before the trade deadline. Earlier today, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Miami is willing to listen to offers on every player not named Sandy Alcantara, which includes last year’s World Series MVP Jorge Soler. A reunion with the Braves makes sense.
Angels All-Star OF Mike Trout diagnosed with rare back condition that could be factor rest of career
Trout’s injury was first diagnosed as back spasms when he exited the team's contest early on July 12. One week later, the Angels placed him on the 10-day injured list due to "left rib cage inflammation." On Saturday, it was reported that the 10-time All-Star wouldn't be activated off...
Yardbarker
MLB.com names Braves best trade chip ahead of the deadline
The trade deadline is a week away, and the Braves will surely be buying, especially following the season-ending injury to Adam Duvall. Expect them to add at least one outfielder, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they patched up a couple of other holes on their roster as well. The Braves could use another starting pitcher with Ian Anderson struggling, and a team can never have enough bullpen arms. Another option at second base could also become a necessity, depending on the progress made by Ozzie Albies.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Made History Just By Playing Tuesday Night
With Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both out of the lineup last night due to their vaccination status, the St. Louis Cardinals got a chance to give Albert Pujols a little more playing time while in Toronto. Last night, the future Hall-of-Famer got the start at first base and hit...
Yardbarker
3 Players The Cubs Must Not Consider Trading At The Deadline
The one time during the baseball season that Chicago Cubs fans dread is coming soon. This is known as the fire sale for fans during their past two seasons. However, everyone else calls it the trade deadline. But no matter how people view this time, it’s a time where the...
Yardbarker
Braves top prospect suffers broken hand
With Ian Anderson struggling, a lot of people (including myself) have been clamoring for Braves’ top prospect Kyle Muller to return to Atlanta. Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to wait for that to happen. Despite his recent dominance in AAA, Muller suffered a broken hand on a comebacker during practice the other day and is not currently in the plans to make his next start for Gwinnett.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals To Kyler Murray: You’re Immature And Unprofessional
The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second highest-paid QB in NFL history on July 21. The $230.5 million, 5-year contract extension puts Murray second to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in annual salary at $46.1 million per year. Despite Arizona’s sizable investment in Murray and their future, the Cardinals don’t think much of Murray’s professionalism or maturity.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Two under the radar options to replace Adam Duvall
With the farm system suffering, Atlanta may not have the ammunition to get into a bidding war for a top-flight outfielder like Ian Happ or Andrew Benintendi. Thankfully, if there’s anything we learned from the trade deadline acquisitions last season, it’s that there are always high-value options available that won’t cost an arm and a leg in terms of prospects. Here are some buy-low candidates to fill the Duvall-sized hole in this Braves roster.
Yardbarker
Noah Syndergaard Comments On The Trade Rumors
The trade deadline rumors are heating up. We’re now just a week away from the official deadline. Several big names could be on the move, and while it’s fun to speculate, we have no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the next week. One pitcher...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros "Willing" to Trade a Starting Pitcher
The Houston Astros have rolled with a six-man rotation twice this season. They did so for a long-stretch of baseball early in the year and again recently with the return of Jake Odorizzi from the injured list. But as the team houses a surplus of starters and also awaits the...
Yardbarker
Giants Make Eight Roster Moves
The team also signed WR Marcus Kemp, OL Kamaal Seymour, and DL Nick Williams. In corresponding moves, the team waived DB Henry Black, DT Jabari Ellis, WR Travis Toivonen, and terminated the contract of CB Maurice Canady. Adams figures to provide veteran depth in the team’s secondary and will compete...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: What A Difference 24 Hours Make
Just a day ago, the Chicago Bears had many questions about the offensive line. After two signings, however, the unit looks stronger. As the Chicago Bears prepare for the start of training camp tomorrow, general manager Ryan Poles shows that he’s still busy trying to bolster the roster. He made acquisitions to try to improve two of the weakest positions on the team.
Report: Reds 'full steam ahead' on trading All-Star SP Luis Castillo
In addition to Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics, Luis Castillo has been the most popular name on the trade market among starting pitchers. The righty hurler very well could've made his final start in a Cincinnati Reds uniform on Wednesday night — a strong seven-inning, three-run effort in which he picked up his fourth win of the year.
Yardbarker
Three trades Brewers could make to move Keston Hiura in exchange for immediate help
The Milwaukee Brewers have put in a lot of time and work into helping Keston Hiura develop into a Major League Baseball player. Unfortunately, Hiura has taken longer to find a place on the roster than originally thought. Due to his lackluster defense at second base, the team attempted to move him to first base. Then, when he struggled at the plate for two seasons, Milwaukee began shifting him to the outfield. Now, even though he has a OPS of .805, the Brewers have sent him back down to Triple-A. In Nashville, Hiura is hitting .355/.459/.774 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 37 games. Perhaps the Brewers have sent him down to build up his trade value so they can exchange him for immediate help. If this is the case, here are three trades involving Hiura that would improve the Brewers’ 2022 team.
MLB
Royals 'couldn't get it done' after Zerpa's injury
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals had very few chances to get anything going offensively against Angels lefty José Suarez as they were held to one hit through five innings against the starter who entered the game with a 5.60 ERA. But when their best opportunity came in the sixth,...
Yardbarker
Yankees targeting Pirates starting pitching after ‘hitting pause’ on Luis Castillo
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the trade deadline. With needs in the outfield, starting pitching rotation, and bullpen, Cashman needs to be extremely diligent about the process of elimination. The most sought-after starting pitcher on the market has been...
