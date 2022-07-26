ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder sign Sacha Killeya-Jones to Exhibit 10 deal, per HoopsHype

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed Sacha Killeya-Jones to an Exhibit 10 deal, per HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Killeya-Jones went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft out of Kentucky and has spent the last two seasons playing overseas ball. Killeya-Jones recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022 summer league.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year minimum salary deal that could be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the 2022-23 season. If that were to happen, Killeya-Jones would likely take Eugene Omoruyi’s spot on the roster.

The 23-year-old will likely have training camp and preseason to show the Thunder if he’s worth keeping around when the season kicks off in October.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

