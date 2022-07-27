Get free Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 goodies on GOG

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

CD Projekt Red turns 20 this year, and to celebrate its anniversary GOG is giving away two bundles of goodies (opens in new tab) related to The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, which include art, comics, soundtracks, videos, and more. You might already have some of these goodies, either thanks to claiming them in previous giveaways or by owning the games in question on GOG, but odds are you don't have all of them. There's a lot.

The Witcher pack includes footage of a concert performance of The Witcher 3's excellent score from a Kraków music festival, high-resolution copies of art and art books, "emoji" interpretations of characters like Geralt, Ciri, and Regis, and comics like Fox Children, which is tucked away in the Thronebreaker goodies pack. Based on a story from Sapkowski's book Season of Storms, it's one of the better Witcher comics.

Meanwhile, the Cyberpunk 2077 goodies pack contains wallpapers, concept art, art from the SteelBook edition's cases, and posters of in-game advertisements, fashions, and gang graffiti. It's not quite as much stuff, but then it's based on one game rather than three RPGs and some card game spin-offs.

Note that this 20th anniversary is the birthday of CD Projekt Red, the game development studio founded in 2002 when CD Projekt the Polish retailer and publisher acquired the rights to Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher and decided to try its hand at this whole videogame-making thing. CD Projekt itself dates back to 1994, when founders Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński, who'd been selling cracked copies of games on CDs in a Warsaw marketplace, decided to go legit. If you're interested in the history, here's how CD Projekt Red climbed to the top of the RPG mountain, then slipped.

CD Projekt Red's last release was another Witcher spin-off, the roguelike deckbuilder Gwent: Rogue Mage, which is the most brutal Witcher game yet. As our own Lauren Aitken says, "One thing I've realised since playing Rogue Mage is that I'm actually not as good at Gwent as I thought. While I've figured out the meta for some of the cards, there are certain enemy types that keep obliterating me and, as PC Gamer's resident Witcher aficionado, I'm not happy about it."

