No football for Cardinal Stritch in 2022

For the first time in its 62-year history, Cardinal Stritch High School will not have a football program.

Cardinals athletic director Dick Cromwell confirmed Tuesday that the school will not attempt to field an eight-man football team.

The school announced on July 1 that it did not have enough players to safely field an 11-man varsity team this year after having graduated 10 seniors from the 2021 team, and having a small incoming freshman class.

At that time, Cromwell said that the school would explore the possibility of competing in the eight-man version of the game. That option, however, did not pan out for the program.

The school, which opened in the fall of 1961, began with sub-varsity level teams the first two years before the Cardinals played their first varsity season in 1963.

Stritch, 5-4 overall last season, qualified for the Division VI playoffs. The Cards also reached the D-VI playoffs in 2020, when all Ohio were eligible to compete because of the pandemic-shortened schedule.

These were the first two postseason berths for Stritch since 2006.

The Cardinals exit this season leaves the Toledo Area Athletic Conference with just five football members for 2022 – Northwood, Ottawa Hills, defending champion Edon, Hilltop, and Montpelier.

First Published July 27, 2022, 12:20am