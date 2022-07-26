Finally Comfortable Outside

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Refreshing Change
Whoosh… and just like that, our high heat and high humidity are gone with the wind. The west to northwest wind that is. With dew points back into the 50s this morning and air temps capped in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, we’re right back to our comfortable summer weather today and tomorrow. The heat wave is over, finished after 7 days in a row of 90+ for Boston and many other towns/cities.
Duxbury teenager reaches goal of sailing Atlantic alone
MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury teenager has reached his goal of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean by himself. 16-year-old Cal Currier began his journey a few weeks ago; setting sail from Massachusetts bound for Portugal, where he arrived earlier this week. "I was tired," said Currier, describing his journey.
Five rescued from sinking boat in Boston Harbor
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued five people from a sinking boat in Boston Harbor overnight Wednesday after they began hauling water overboard with buckets. Rescue crews received a call of a sinking boat near Snake Island between Winthrop and Logan Airport in Boston Harbor around midnight.
Solve It 7: Yard Damage Dilemma
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The grass wasn't greener for one Somerville woman. She says a construction company ruined her front yard and wasn't using its green thumb to fix it. "I want to cry," Bing said. Bing was upset when she came home to find a mess
Plane lands into trees in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane crashed into a line of trees in Barnstable Wednesday afternoon. First responders could be seen by the crashed plane. No other information was immediately available.
Pomeranian found abandoned inside metal crate
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are searching for the former owners of a male Pomeranian found on the side of a road in a metal cage during the heat wave. The male dog, who's estimated to be between 3 and 5 years old, was found without any ID in the crate with a blanket and sweater, but without water.
CO2 shortage causes trouble for MA breweries
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts breweries are facing hard times due to a carbon dioxide shortage Night Shift Brewing in Everett is even facing the possibility of laying off some of their staff. "Last week, we got a call from our CO2 supplier, and they basically said there is a
Firefighters respond to chemical spill in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are responding to a chemical spill in Mattapan Thursday morning. Crews arrived at the MassBiologics building in Mattapan. There are several trucks on the scene. No other information is immediately available.
Trash truck wedged under railroad bridge in Billerica
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were working to extract a trash truck that lodged itself under a railroad bride in Billerica Thursday evening. According to police, Mount Pleasant Street was closed to allow crews to free the trapped vehicle.
Fire at Roxbury apartment building displaces 50
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department battled a fire on the roof of a Roxbury apartment building on Northampton Street Tuesday night. It was around midnight when flames could be seen shooting off from the building's roof in a dense neighborhood block near Boston Medical Center. "It escalated
Archaeologists dig for artefacts at historic Canton home
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Archaeologists have descended on the historic David Tilden House in Canton, and have already found hundreds of artifacts. “What we’ve been doing is excavating with trained archaeologists here, as they get deeper into the soil,” said curator and historian George Comeau. “As we go deeper, we discover more things that are older.”
One person injured in accident on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple police cruisers and ambulances are on the scene of an incident at Melnea Cass Boulevard and Harrison Avenue in Boston. Paramedics could be seen wheeling a person away on a stretcher and into an ambulance. No other information is immediately available.
WATCH: New video shows first-hand account of whale smashing into boat
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - New video on just one station shows first-hand footage of the moment a humpback whale jumped onto the bow of a boat off the coast of Plymouth. Although no one was hurt in the incident, including the six commercial fishermen on board, the footage shows just how close the encounter was. The clip shows a school of fish leap out of the water, trying to escape the whale. Next, the giant whale, perhaps a juvenile as heavy as a dozen elephants, hit the bow of the boat, briefly pulling it underwater.
New Hulu series to explore link between Marathon bombing and 2011 Waltham murder
BOSTON (WHDH) - An upcoming Hulu documentary series will explore a potential link between the Boston Marathon bomber and a 2011 Waltham triple murder. The series, called "The Murders Before the Marathon," will investigate whether the tragedy could have been prevented. According to court records, a friend of
Fire breaks out in front of New Hampshire medical center
DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire that possibly started in a patch of mulch grew to engulf part of a medical building entrance in Derry, New Hampshire, according to officials. Everyone inside the Overlook Medical Center was able to evacuate as smoke turned into a case of heavy flames damaging the facility’s front entrance.
Banana-carrying tractor-trailer rolls over on Auburn roadway
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of fruit rolled over on part of Route 290 in Auburn, closing down an exit ramp as crews worked to clear the accident. Massachusetts State Police said the truck was transporting a load of bananas when it rolled over on the ramp from Route 290 East to Exit 12 sometime before 1:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.
1 hospitalized in semi-truck crash in Wayland
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was hospitalized in a semi-truck crash that forced the closure of a Wayland road, according to the Wayland Fire Department. The semi-truck pinned a car to a telephone pole, sending electrical wires cascading over Route 27. According to officials, the woman inside the pinned vehicle was not seriously injured in the crash.
Police investigate incident in Brighton
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an incident on Bennett Street in Brighton. No other information is immediately available.
First responders, hazmat crew called to business fire in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous materials crews were called in as a precaution after a fire broke out at a mixed-use building in Salem Wednesday night. Both firefighters and hazmat team members were called to Congress Street where Salem's Fire Chief told 7NEWS a manufacturing plant was operating. He
BREAKING: Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Ellington Street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday night. Boston Police told 7NEWS the shooting happened in the area of 28 Ellington Street sometime before 7:25 p.m. Other details on the shooting have not yet
