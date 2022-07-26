Finally Comfortable Outside

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - New video on just one station shows first-hand footage of the moment a humpback whale jumped onto the bow of a boat off the coast of Plymouth. Although no one was hurt in the incident, including the six commercial fishermen on board, the footage shows just how close the encounter was. The clip shows a school of fish leap out of the water, trying to escape the whale. Next, the giant whale, perhaps a juvenile as heavy as a dozen elephants, hit the bow of the boat, briefly pulling it underwater.

