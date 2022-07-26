Savannah River Ecology Laboratory hosts series of wildlife presentations

Feathers, scales and a prehensile tail were a part of Tuesday's scenery in two local libraries, with the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory continuing its tradition of offering summertime wildlife presentations for kids.

Naturalist Sean Poppy had a carload of critters and a variety of stories to tell, focusing largely on local reptiles, amphibians, birds and a marsupial. Their day included a morning stop at Edgefield County Public Library and two afternoon presentations at Aiken County Public Library.

Poppy's fellow travelers on his Tuesday tour were a tree frog, bullfrog, toad, salamander, box turtle, snapping turtle, glass lizard, king snake, rat snake, two alligators, screech owl, red-tailed hawk, an opossum and – the biggest of the bunch – a turkey vulture, also known as a turkey buzzard.

"It was awesome," in the words of Cara Ferguson, 8, who was on hand for an Aiken presentation. "It was lots of animals ... All of the animals there were rescued. I liked that."

Cara, a rising third-grader at East Aiken School of the Arts, cited some examples. "The hawk couldn't fly because one wing was bigger than the other, because she was shot out of the sky, and they had to remove the part that was dangling."

She added, "They saved the possum when she was a baby, because the mother was laying on the road dead, even though the baby was still attached to her back ... they saved her, but she's going to have to stay in captivity."

Poppy, after fielding questions from some of his young audience members, also shared some thoughts on the results he would like to see from his presentations. "I'm hoping I'll spark some interest in the animals, and they'll want to learn more and maybe check out on a book on it, and hopefully we might some some, many years from now, working at our lab – future scientists," he said.

One of Poppy's most prominent four-legged companions in recent years, he added, has joined the local community of retirees. Scooter, a coyote with dozens of educational activities on his resume and his own Instagram and YouTube accounts, is now 10 years old and enjoying domestic life.

SREL's kid-friendly presentations traditionally emphasize the roles that various local creatures play in the ecology, such as snakes and owls in keeping the rodent population under control, or salamanders serving as indicators of the environmental health of a particular area.

Safety also gets heavy emphasis, with listeners being reminded that baby alligators are harmless but are also a strong indicator that a mother alligator – possibly nine feet long – is probably nearby and unlikely to like the idea of a human approaching her babies, eggs or nest. Adult males – larger yet – will vigorously defend their ponds. This is alligator nesting season, he added.

The menagerie has already logged a fair amount of mileage this week, and two more library stops are on Wednesday's agenda: one at Nancy Carson Library, in North Augusta, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and the second at the Jackson Branch Library, at 2 p.m. Earlier in the week were stops in Barnwell and Wagener, with naturalist Holly DeVault giving the talks.

The Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, dating back to 1951, is a research unit of the University of Georgia and "pursues basic and applied research at multiple levels of ecological organization, from atoms to ecosystems," as described on its website.