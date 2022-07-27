Read full article on original website
Vail Village’s Sitzmark Lodge has a new owner for the first time since 1974
First the bad news: The Fritch family no longer owns the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail Village. Now the good news: The new owners have pledged to maintain the spirit the Fritches built over nearly 50 years. Jeanne Fritch, the youngest of Helen and Bob Fritch’s three daughters, had been running...
Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday
What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant. When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day
Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement. But several more ungroomed options greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.
Best of Vail Valley winners unveiled
The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results. This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickleball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.
2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
Vail’s Opening Day, Veterans Day, Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Nordic ski gear swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/11/22
Get ready to enjoy the first day of skiing and snowboarding in Eagle County on Friday as Vail Mountain opens for the 2022-2023 season. The first day of the season is always exciting with plenty of costume-clad enthusiasts on the snow. There will also be people camped out at the base to claim first chair bragging rights and it’s a reason to go to work a little bit later just to make a few turns.
Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Eagle approves Habitat for Humanity’s 16-unit Third Street project
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Eagle Town Council unanimously approved a major development permit, preliminary plan, final plat and associated development agreement for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s 16-home Third Street development. “The town of Eagle met us in this moment,” said Emily Peyton, Habitat Vail Valley’s director of...
Howard: A season full of celebration
We’re just days away from Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary season, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to the mountain for another winter full of fun on snow. The teams have been working hard to prepare the mountain, and I want to share some of that hard work with a peek behind the curtain.
‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ film creates unexpected connections
This Veterans Day, it is fitting that it’s also Vail Mountain’s Opening Day. Vail was founded by two veterans, Earl Eaton, who was an engineer in the U.S. Army, and Pete Seibert, who was in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. The 10th Mountain Division trained just south of what is now Vail Mountain at Camp Hale. Many books and documentaries have been created about the famed winter warfare unit for the U.S. Army, including “Mission Mt. Mangart,” a documentary by Avon resident Chris Anthony.
The Bookworm of Edwards announces best books of 2022
The Bookworm of Edwards prepares for the holiday season in many different ways, but the most important holiday preparation begins at the start of each new year. For the full year, these Vail Valley booksellers are on the hunt for the best books the year has to offer. Spanning all genres, the resulting list is a combined effort from each Bookworm staff member that seeks to offer the perfect book for everyone on your holiday shopping list. It is no small feat to reach a consensus on the top books of the year out of the hundreds the team reads.
Vail Mountain to open Friday with at least 75 acres of terrain
Vail Mountain will open Friday at 9 a.m. with at least 75 acres of open terrain for skiers and snowboarders, the resort announced Wednesday. Gondola One is set to start transporting guests up the mountain at 9 a.m., where the Mountaintop Express lift (No. 4) will offer access to the Swingsville and Ramshorn runs. Skiers will be required to download at the end of the ski day.
Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive
It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
Letter: Vail needs to listen to its local workers on parking
Recently a number of stories have quoted officials regarding Vail’s new parking system. Greg Hall said something to the effect that there are no winners or losers in the game, this is about compromise. What did I gain by having to pay so much more for the same parking pass as last year? Looks to me like I lost over $800 for no added benefits.
Salomone: Leader length
I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.
Letter: Wildlife passage for the bighorn sheep
On Sept. 6, 2022, the Vail Daily reported a campaign for wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in Summit County. I might suggest a wildlife safe passage over I-70 at Booth Heights. It would serve in securing the safety of wildlife and motorists. I realize a project of this magnitude requires funding and careful planning, but it would stand as a testament to our caring and positive public planning for the protection and preservation of the indigenous wildlife in our growing communities.
Community invited to HER Film Camp premiere, featuring 3 works created this summer by over 50 local youth
If you go … - What: HER Film Camp premiere - Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards - When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cost: Free - More information: This summer, over 50 local youth created three films with HER Film Camp as part of YouthPower365’s middle school camp. The films will make their debuts on Tuesday in a special premiere. This summer, YouthPower365 brought HER Film Camp into local middle school camps to offer girls and gender non-conforming youth an opportunity to learn the art of storytelling through filmmaking.
Vail Pass winter season begins Tuesday, Nov. 15
With the transition from summer to winter recreation management at Vail Pass occurring on Tuesday, Nov. 15, U.S. Forest Service officials are warning the public that parking will be extremely limited this year because of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Vail Pass Rest Area reconstruction. “Limited parking is available...
Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course
This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
