River Report Tuesday July 26, 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Colorado River Report courtesy of Jetboat Colorado .

Water temperature previously was running in the 80 degree range when the afternoon temperatures were in the upper 90s/low 100s. This week, with the rinse and repeat storm pattern, water temperature has dropped to the middle 70s. Water turbidity is moderate to high when storms are present. The flow this afternoon was measured at 650 cubic feet/second just below the Roller Diversion Dam near Cameo, CO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.