Pennsylvania Congressman Attends Gay Son’s Wedding Days After Voting Against Same-Sex Marriage Bill

I believe in God's Holy Word and it does speak of homosexualality as an abomination. Believers of the Bible did not make the rule book and should not be tossed under the bus for our spiritual convictions. If my child married their same gender I would attend the wedding. Media has created this division just like they have on race, religion, financial class, jabbed vs the unjabbed, political preference and so on. Just because those that believe in God's word may not AGREE with same sex marriage or gay relationships has NOTHING to do with disliking or not living that person for their character. I have numerous gay friends that I love and care for immensely.God doesn't approve of the lifestyle but He DOES love the person. This article was created to stir more division, period‼️
you can not agree with same sex marriage BUT still support your childs decisions.
Talk about a slap in the face, if I was his son I would probably would give my father the cold shoulder for opposing our nuptials, with a vote against codifying same sex marriage, And he had the audacity to attend his sons wedding after he voted against protecting his own sons rights to marry who he loves these people are ridiculous, I couldn't show my face again if I did something like that to my child.
Comments / 7