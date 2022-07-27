ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Wife in Venice

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHXrM_0gu1JMxG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvMj3_0gu1JMxG00
Photo: Getty Images

VENICE (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday sought the public's help to locate a 37-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his wife in Venice.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 5:40 a.m. Monday to the area of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a 33-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her body, according to a department statement.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the woman to a hospital. While en route, the woman told officers " her husband stabbed her multiple times while parked in her vehicle in the area of Washington Boulevard and Yale Avenue."

The woman was able to exit her car after the stabbing, and she was spotted by a passing motorist who drove her to a safe location and contacted police.

The woman identified her husband as Gerardo Doroteo, and he was last seen fleeing the scene of the stabbing on foot southbound on Yale Avenue from Washington Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact LAPD Detective Muther at 310-482-6383. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Venice, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Yale Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy