Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Wife in Venice

VENICE (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday sought the public's help to locate a 37-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his wife in Venice.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 5:40 a.m. Monday to the area of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a 33-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her body, according to a department statement.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the woman to a hospital. While en route, the woman told officers " her husband stabbed her multiple times while parked in her vehicle in the area of Washington Boulevard and Yale Avenue."

The woman was able to exit her car after the stabbing, and she was spotted by a passing motorist who drove her to a safe location and contacted police.

The woman identified her husband as Gerardo Doroteo, and he was last seen fleeing the scene of the stabbing on foot southbound on Yale Avenue from Washington Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact LAPD Detective Muther at 310-482-6383. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.