King County Council passes year-round free rides for youth

KOMO News
King County officials looking into permanent gun buyback program
SEATTLE - King County is hoping to cut down on gun violence with the help of a permanent, county-wide gun buyback program. Supporters say the effort would take unwanted guns off the streets and prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. County officials say they’ve seen the success and...
KOMO News
A look back at Washington State Ferry mishaps
SEATTLE - On Thursday, the MV Cathlamet crashed into a pillar at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal damaging the vessel. Luckily no one was injured and there were no reports of pollution, however, the terminal will be closed for at least the remainder of the day. The accident is similar to...
KGMI
Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers
ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
KUOW
Hospitals brace for surge as Seattle area feels the heat
Hospitals in Washington state are bracing for a surge in heat victims at their emergency rooms. They hope to avoid a repeat of the 2021 heat wave, which killed an estimated 400 people in the state. T. he scorching temperatures of the Pacific Northwest’s ongoing heat wave come about 13...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood awards $14M construction contract for CRC despite public opposition
LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 27, 2022 – Despite a vehemently opposing public comment section, the Lynnwood City Council voted to approve a contract award for the new Community Recovery Center (CRC) at Monday’s Business Meeting, July 25, with all council members voting in favor except Councilman Joshua Binda who chose to abstain.
Advocates say homeless camp clear-outs during western Washington heat wave are dangerous
SEATTLE — Advocates are calling for a halt to homeless camp sweeps during above-average hot weather in western Washington. Being only steps from the water wasn’t enough to cool down people without an A/C unit on Wednesday. “It’s sweltering, like I’ve been swimming and stuff like that, but...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Council demands credit for creating a gun program that already exists
The King County Council is celebrating new legislation establishing a gun return program that council members pretend will save lives. But the program already exists. It was little more than an exercise in anti-gun performative activism and is the epitome of government waste: taxpayers just spent money funding political grandstanding.
seattlemedium.com
County Council Approves Creation Of Permanent Gun, Ammo Return Program
On Tuesday, The King County Council unanimously approved a proposal to create a permanent voluntary safe firearm and ammunition return program within the King County Sheriff’s Office. The measure — sponsored by King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott, Girmay Zahilay, Sarah Perry and Claudia Balducci — will enable any person to take an unwanted firearm, or ammunition, to any precinct office or storefront operated by the King County Sheriff’s office, including in the 10 contract cities where it provides police services.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Julio returns, and Seattle is so hot the city is watering its steel
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26. King County’s gun buyback program becomes permanent. The King County Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to create a permanent voluntary safe firearm and ammunition return program within the King County Sheriff’s Office.
King County OKs creation of gun, ammunition drop off program
SEATTLE (AP) — People in Washington state’s most populous county should soon be able to drop off unwanted guns and ammunition at any sheriff’s office or storefront location, assured of its safe disposal. The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday to create a permanent program...
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
Gun, ammo return program approved in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A measure to establish a voluntary safe gun and ammunition return program in King County is now permanent. On Tuesday, the King County Council unanimously approved the measure, allowing the return of guns and ammo to the King County Sheriff’s Office. While the program...
Several beaches in King County closed due to high bacteria
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several beaches in King County have been shut down after recent water quality tests came back with high bacteria levels. County health officials have closed Gene Coulon, Green Lake-East Beach, Hidden Lake, Juanita Beach, Meydenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach. King County measures bacteria concentrations...
KOMO News
Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave
As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
West Seattle Bridge one step closer to opening, officials say
The re-opening of the West Seattle Bridge took another step forward this week with the completion of a major milestone, post-tensioning the bridge, a key step in reinforcing the bridge to prevent cracking problems which caused the bridge closure in the first place. “Tensioning, or pulling the steel cables so...
seattleschild.com
10 playground and library outings around Seattle
Playground and library outings around Seattle are a wonderful way to spend the day. Get the wiggles out at a playground, then walk to a library for some story downtime. This strategy helped my energetic kid go from a reluctant reader to an enthusiastic one. Most of these combinations also have tasty options nearby, so you can have a picnic in the park with snacks, takeout meals or ice cream.
This Is The Highest-Earning County In Washington
People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are...
ncwlife.com
Wealth taxes vs. 'the party is over' in Washington's 36th District Senate primary
(The Center Square) – The state Senate race in Seattle’s 36th District comes down to a key difference of opinions on taxes and spending. Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, is looking to move on from her spot on the House of Representatives and instead stand for the district that covers Seattle’s Queen Anne, Ballard, Interbay and Magnolia.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Schools: How the pandemic affected student achievement
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, July 25, 2022 – The first round of test scores since the pandemic is in for Snohomish County schools. Almost entirely across the board, fewer students met standards for English, Math, and Science, indicating how the last two years have affected public education. However, this decrease in the number of students that met standards is not unique to the County but is also a state and national issue.
KUOW
Low tides go out a bit earlier amid heat wave, endangering fewer shellfish
Some potentially welcome news for shellfish and their fans: While Puget Sound is having fairly low tides this week, exposing tidepool life to extreme heat, they're mostly morning lows — before the worst heat of the day — at least in Seattle and central Puget Sound. Low tides...
