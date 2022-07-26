It's Texas' hottest summer ever. Can the electric grid handle people turning up AC?

Related
Oregon's triple-digit temps are especially hard on those living on the streets
It's hot in the Pacific Northwest, so hot that Oregon's governor declared a state of emergency across much of her state this week. In Portland, temperatures are expected to hover around 100 degrees through Saturday. That's a temperature the city is just not prepared for. And it's left those living on the streets looking for any way to cool down. OPB's Rebecca Ellis reports.
KSJD Local Newscast - July 27, 2022
One of Colorado’s top water officials says he can’t enforce recent federal demands to start conserving more on the Colorado River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is enacting voluntary fishing closures in Southwest Colorado.
Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas
Voters in Kansas will be the first in the country to directly decide abortion rights following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Right now, abortion is protected in the state, but a change to the state's constitution is on the ballot next week. Just across the state line, in Missouri, abortion rights advocates are working to defeat the amendment. From member station KCUR, Celisa Calacal reports.
Upper Colorado River leaders push back against federal ask for conservation
One of Colorado’s top water officials says he cannot enforce recent federal demands to start conserving more on the Colorado River. State engineer Kevin Rein oversees the state’s water rights system. In a meeting with the Colorado River District board on Jul. 19, Rein assured members he would not be mandating conservation among their municipal, industrial and agricultural users. The district covers 15 counties in Western Colorado.
