2 sought in smash-and-grab robbery at Glendale jewelry store

A man and a woman are being sought in a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred at a Glendale jewelry store earlier this month.

The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. July 8 along the 200 block of North Brand Boulevard, Glendale police said in an alert .

The man allegedly went into the store holding a box of earrings and asked if the store would be interested in buying them.

“He then pulled a hammer out of a black backpack and smashed the display,” police detailed.

The man ended up getting away with several display cases of jewelry.

A woman who had been in the store before the man walked in is believed to have been scouting the business.

The man was described as being about 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing clear latex gloves, a black mask and a black bucket hat, police said.

The woman was described as being between 20 and 30 years old with long hair that was worn in a bun.

Police released surveillance images of both suspects, as well as a suspect vehicle described as a 2018 to 2022 black Audi Q5 with no plates.

Later, authorities also released video of the robbery .

Anyone with information about the incident can call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.

