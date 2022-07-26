Oshkosh From the Water: Summer Edition

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – That may take a while to wash out, as one driver in Seymour found out the hard way that manure does not look good on a white car. According to the Seymour Firefighters, a vehicle was provided with a smelly surprise after it got manure spilled on it. The department was called in for ‘accident cleanup’.

SEYMOUR, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO