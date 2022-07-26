ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh From the Water: Summer Edition

By Matt Snell
visitoshkosh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says Oshkosh summer more than enjoying the waterfront, whether boating, listening to live music or fishing. I got to thinking…What if we added all of them together? Imagine being anchored in front of the Leach during Waterfest and fishing!. So we decided to do it! Now that...

www.visitoshkosh.com

Flying Magazine

The Early Bird Gets the Good Parking at Oshkosh

An absurdly early arrival to Oshkosh comes with benefits. Primo parking is one of them. [Photo: Jason McDowell]. Among the most memorable achievements of a new, first-time airplane owner, certain ones stand out. The first solo of your new machine. Your first cross country. Your first overnight trip. And certainly, your first flight to Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

EAA's best-kept secret: Fans take a relaxed approach at Seaplane Base

OSHKOSH, Wis. — If Jimmy Buffet were to come to Oshkosh this week, he’d probably feel right at home at the Seaplane Base. “Oh yeah, we’re flip-flop flyers,” said Don Smith, who started flying a seaplane in 2007. “And that’s kind of how the day goes. You get up in the morning, it’s pleasant out, you walk out onto the plane, go for a quick flight.”
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Cat hitches cross-country ride on family’s trip to EAA

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An East Coast family making their journey to EAA AirVenture didn’t expect a furry stowaway to join them. Jason and Andrea Scholten, from St. Albans, Maine, were halfway through their drive to Oshkosh, when they stopped in Toledo to camp for the night. When Jason opened the door to their pop-up camper, a familiar — furry — face was looking back at him.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Dazzling Night Air Show at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Aerobatic pilots thrill visitors at EAA AirVenture during the popular Night Air Shows. Action 2 News was at Wednesday’s Night Air Show. Watch dazzling video above. There’s another Night Air Show Saturday, July 30. Hours are 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The show ends...
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Kewaunee Fish Tops Record Field in K/D Salmon Tourney

In his 40 years as president of the committee that runs the Kewaunee/Door (K/D) County Salmon Tournament, Jerry MacMillin of Sturgeon Bay has seen and heard it all. Big fish spooling an entire reel? Uh huh. Would-be prizewinners straightening hooks or breaking lines? You bet. Anglers landing a fish that could have won or placed very high in the tournament if they’d have purchased a ticket? Sadly, yes.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life at one of Wisconsin’s small airports

NEENAH, Wis. — The reason Keith Mustain runs a small airport isn’t overly complicated. “The reason I do it is I like the people,” the owner of Brennand Airport near Neenah said. “People in aviation are very friendly and you meet people from all around the world.”
NEENAH, WI
whbl.com

Northeast Wisconsin Officials Warn of Contractor Scam

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) — Police in Ashwaubenon are warning about a contractor who took more than $2,000 for a job and then vanished without completing any work. Tony Ronald Cline was arrested after he took out a classified ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette for handyman services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services.” A Green Bay-area couple then paid him $2,200 upfront for a bathroom remodel, only to have him disappear.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/29/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Sheboygan’s Night Market happens again tonight from 4-7 (Friday) downtown at Sheboygan’s City Green. Vendors, Food Trucks, Family Zone, Beverage Tent and Live Music! https://bit.ly/3RSmAtw. It’s Holland...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Menasha bridge construction has slowed business downtown

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Located in Downtown Menasha, The Sweet Lair, a board game cafe and bakery, has cut down on hours because of nearby construction. “We cut back our opening time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. because we weren’t seeing any customers come through and we also are closed on Mondays,” said Bri Lutz, owner of The Sweet Lair.
MENASHA, WI
wtaq.com

Free Bay Beach Fun Offered at State of the City 2022 Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Free rides and live music performances will be offered at Bay Beach Amusement Park Thursday for the Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich’s State of the City event. Those interested in attending the event can RSVP online. Gates open at 5 p.m. As soon...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cinnabon, three new stores, join Bay Park Square

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bakery is being added to the Bay Park Square Mall‘s lineup, as well as three other new stores. The new stores include two phone and electronic repair shops, MobileXpress and CellFix, an affordable clothing retailer for women, Daily Thread, and a Cinnabon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGN News

The Super Bowl of Aviation flies into Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wisc, — While Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is often known as one of the busiest in the world for air traffic, for one week a year, that title heads north, about 120 miles.  Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is the home of the Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, AirVenture Convention.  The event, which […]
OSHKOSH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1317 Castle Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Prepare to be impressed by this stunning Sheboygan Southside home! Upon entering you’ll immediately feel at home in the open concept floor plan with large living room, gorgeous, updated kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen offers shaker style cabinets with slow-close drawers, spectacular island, SS appliances, and quartz countertops. The 2nd level has a full bath and 3 spacious bedrooms; 2 with built in desktop tables and a primary bedroom with balcony and easy access to the backyard. Head down a few steps to the LL family room w/ wood fireplace, dry bar area, 4th bedroom, and renovated ¾ bath. Finish it off with a basement workout room, laundry room, and mechanics/storage. The outside – I mean, WOW! A paver-patio, seating area with a table created from a tree stump, hot tub, and shed.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Construction begins for $59 million apartment community in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Construction is underway for a new apartment community called The Fort at the Railyard. The project, originally pitched to the city back in 2019, is expected to cost $59 million. The Fort aims to provide affordable living spaces, setting aside 187 units for residents earning up...
GREEN BAY, WI

