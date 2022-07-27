Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez enjoy an exclusive dinner in London

What do you think they were talking about?Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez enjoy dinner in London Tom Cruise is all smiles heading to dinner with Jeff BezosThere may be some new celebrity BFFs on the horizon. On Monday, Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez were photographed heading to dinner at the exclusive London restaurant The Twenty Two.Cruise proved that he is one of the best aging actors in Hollywood in a casual polo with denim jeans. He seems to be letting his hair grow out and wore a bright smile for the cameras. Bezos and his journalist girlfriend looked just as eager to enter the restaurant in Grosvenor Square wearing. They look a tad more formal than Cruise, with Sanchez wearing a stunning all-black look with a chic dress. The Amazon founder opted for a navy suit. There’s no information on why they were all in London together, but they all know a thing or two about millions and billions of dollars. Cruise, who reportedly earned $13 million upfront for Top Gun: Maverick, per Variety, can be proud knowing the film passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, the first of his films to reach the milestone. Bezos is, of course, the second richest person in the world after Elon Musk, with a net worth of approximately $131.9 billion, per Forbes.And Sanchez is a star in her own right, with an impressive career as a host and an Emmy Award-winning journalist. The philanthropic founder of Black Ops Aviation, who is also the Vice-chair of Bezos Earth Fund, recently donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity, a community raising awareness about family separation at the border.

There may be some new celebrity BFFs on the horizon. On Monday, Tom Cruise , Jeff Bezos , and Lauren Sanchez were photographed heading to dinner at the exclusive private members hotel and restautant, The Twenty Two. Cruise proved that he is one of the best aging actors in Hollywood in a casual polo with denim jeans. He seems to be letting his hair grow out and wore a bright smile for the cameras.





GrosbyGroup



Bezos and his journalist girlfriend looked just as eager to enter the restaurant in Grosvenor Square. They looked a tad more formal than Cruise, with Sanchez wearing a stunning all-black look with a chic dress. The Amazon founder opted for a navy suit.



GrosbyGroup

RELATED:

There’s no information on why they were all in London together, but they all know a thing or two about millions and billions of dollars. Cruise, who reportedly earned $13 million upfront for Top Gun: Maverick, per Variety, can be proud knowing the film passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, the first of his films to reach the milestone.

Bezos is, of course, the second richest person in the world after Elon Musk, with a net worth of approximately $131.9 billion, per Forbes. And Sanchez is a star in her own right, with an impressive career as a host and an Emmy Award-winning journalist. The philanthropic founder of Black Ops Aviation, who is also the Vice-chair of Bezos Earth Fund, recently donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity , a community raising awareness about family separation at the border, to support its efforts of providing services to migrant children at the US-Mexico border.

We will have to wait and see what comes of their meeting, whether it’s a trip to space for Cruise aboard Bezos‘ Blue Origin rocket, a movie collaboration, or just a friendship.