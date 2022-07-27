ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Lexington girls selling bracelet sets to ease separation from parents when school starts

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Society
City
Lexington, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracelets#Because They Can#Unbound Dance Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy