ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

2 arrests made in Friday's fatal Mount Vernon stabbing

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQruQ_0gu11NIa00

Two arrests have been made in Friday's deadly stabbing in Mount Vernon.

Robert Higgins, a 56-year-old from New Rochelle, was killed inside New Line Taxi on East Third shortly before 11 p.m. Friday after getting into an altercation with another man in the rear of the taxi stand.

Rasheed Binns, 41, was later taken into custody in connection to his death.

Binns’s 38-year-old fiancée, Leah Guy, has also been arrested. She's facing the charge of hindering the prosecution.

There were also four separate shootings in the city on the same night of the stabbing. All the violence occurred in about a five-block area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochelle#Violent Crime#New Line Taxi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy