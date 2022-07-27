2 arrests made in Friday's fatal Mount Vernon stabbing

Two arrests have been made in Friday's deadly stabbing in Mount Vernon.

Robert Higgins, a 56-year-old from New Rochelle, was killed inside New Line Taxi on East Third shortly before 11 p.m. Friday after getting into an altercation with another man in the rear of the taxi stand.

Rasheed Binns, 41, was later taken into custody in connection to his death.

Binns’s 38-year-old fiancée, Leah Guy, has also been arrested. She's facing the charge of hindering the prosecution.

There were also four separate shootings in the city on the same night of the stabbing. All the violence occurred in about a five-block area.