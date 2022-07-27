ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Chinese relic missing from Memphis museum

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APgvl_0gu0zvq000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a Chinese artifact stolen from the Belz Museum off Main Street in Downtown Memphis Sunday morning.

Officers are asking the public for help in identifying the burglar. Police said pictured below is a person of interest in this case.

Authorities have not said exactly how the man got into the museum or what was taken – only that it is a valuable Chinese artifact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3errxX_0gu0zvq000
Photos provided by Memphis Police

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Relic#Nexstar#Belz#Chinese#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
WREG

WREG

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy