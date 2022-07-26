3 University of the Pacific baseball players headed to the MLB

The University of the Pacific had three of its baseball players drafted to the MLB last week during the 2022 draft.

Junior infielder Thomas Gavello was selected in the 13th round by the San Francisco Giants; junior pitcher Hunter Hayes was drafted in the 16th round by the St. Louis Cardinals; and in the 18th round senior pitcher Elijah Birdsong was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Tigers haven’t had three players drafted to the MLB since 2019.

MLB Draft: Lincoln High grad Zach Morgan drafted by SF Giants

“It’s a true blessing,” Gavello said in a news release. “All of the hard work from the coaches, staff and the support from my teammates will never be forgotten. Pacific will always hold a special place in my heart."

In his final season as a Tiger, Gavello led his team in home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits, walks and stolen bases. This stellar season earned him a spot on the Perfect Game All-WCC team and the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 50 Third Basemen list. Although he has played third base for Pacific all three years, he was drafted as a catcher and will likely go on to play for the Giants' rookie-level or Single-A affiliate the San Jose Giants.

On the mound, Pacifics’ head coach Chris Rodriguez had Hayes and Birdsong share the load for the Tigers.

Hayes finished last season leading the pitchers with 55 strikeouts, throwing a fastball that can get to the upper 90s. He was one of 13 pitchers selected by the Cardinals so he will likely join one of its rookie league teams in the Florida Complex League, Dominican Summer League, or the Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals.

Birdsong missed his junior season due to recovering from Tommy John surgery — an ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction on the elbow that's common for baseball players. His goal last season was to work his way back into rotation. He did just that as he was the starting pitcher on opening day this season thus reigniting his dreams of making it to the pros.

"It's something I have prayed for and worked for day in and day out for as long as I can remember,” he said in a news release. “I would not have gotten to this point without God, my mom and the rest of my support system that has had my back. This is just the beginning of me fulfilling my dream to play Major League Baseball."

He is likely to join the Pirates FCL Rookie League team or the Single-A Bradenton Marauders.

“I could not be happier for Tommy, Hunter and Elijah," Rodriguez said. “These three signify what it is to be a Tiger! I wish each of them the best and know they are ready for the challenges they will face."

This article originally appeared on The Record: 3 University of the Pacific baseball players headed to the MLB