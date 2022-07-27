Recognize him? NYPD needs help identifying man found unconscious on BX street

Unidentified man Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are asking the public to help identify a man who was found unconscious in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday morning.

listen to 1010 wins

Around 6:30 a.m., the man was found unconscious and unresponsive around University Avenue and Reservoir Avenue in Van Cortlandt Village.

He did not have any apparent injuries.

The man was transported to Montefiore Hospital where he remains unresponsive and in critical condition. He did not have any identification or any personal belongings on him when he was found.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)