High Surf Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 07:16:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-03 19:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf of 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...South and east facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor. Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebrea, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 716 AFIAFI ASO LULU AUKUSO 3 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu Maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 9 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o le atunuu. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Tofi. * AAFIAGA...Tulaga Feololo. O le amalolosi le fafati o galu ma aave o le sami, e le saogalemu ai ona auau. E ono vaaia sologa i gataifale. O nisi o taimi, e maualuluga atu galu nai le maualuga sa fuafuaina, e ono faafaigata ai ona folau vaa laiti i uafu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O tagata tafafao i le matafaga, tagata auau, faapea le au faasee i galu fafati e tatau ona faautagiaina nei fautuage mai le Ofisa o Vaai Tau.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 502 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 13 miles northwest of Sahuarita, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Ryan AirField. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Highlands Thunderstorms will be on the increase through the evening. The higher amounts of monsoonal moisture isn`t expected to move north of the Nevada border until late this evening, therefore limited wetting rains are expected with any thunderstorm through sunset RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR OWYHEE MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423 AND 426 * THUNDERSTORMS...Becoming scattered by late afternoon. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected in the vicinity of any thunderstorms.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 07:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Henry, Madison, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Henry; Madison; Randolph The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Madison County in central Indiana Southern Delaware County in east central Indiana Southwestern Randolph County in east central Indiana Northern Henry County in east central Indiana * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 925 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Anderson, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Daleville around 930 AM EDT. Yorktown around 935 AM EDT. Springport around 940 AM EDT. Summit Lake State Park and Prairie Creek Reservoir around 945 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mooreland and Blountsville. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 226 and 243. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 559 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or near Oracle, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Red Flag Warning issued for Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness; Kootenai National Forest, Talley Lake District, fnf; Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation; Western Lolo National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. * Winds: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 18 percent
Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Colfax FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Mexico, including the following county, Colfax. * WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Crow Creek, Springer Arroyo, Tinaja Creek, Kappis Arroyo, Spring Arroyo, Blosser Arroyo, and the Canadian River. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell and Raton Crews Airport. - This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 329 and 342. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 427 and 443. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Northern Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dayton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Liberty, Dayton, Ames, Hardin, Kenefick and Dayton Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Otero County through 345 PM MDT At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Bent, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Three Rivers, Sierra Blanca Peak and Three Rivers Petroglyph Site. This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 88 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Northern Ware, Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinch; Northern Ware; Southern Ware; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ware, north central Clinch and northwestern Charlton Counties through 545 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boggy Bay, or 10 miles south of Waycross, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Argyle, Manor and Needham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cocke Smoky Mountains, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cocke Smoky Mountains; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Southeast Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cocke and southeastern Greene Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hot Springs, or 12 miles south of Greeneville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greeneville, Parrottsville, Caney Branch, Del Rio, Cedar Creek, Round Mountain, Camp Creek and Max Patch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fremont County through 330 PM MDT At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Texas Creek, or 19 miles northeast of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Fremont County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry, west central Palm Beach and south central Glades Counties through 545 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Harbor, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Montura, Lake Harbor, Devils Garden and Harlem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 1015 PM CDT Wednesday. * At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Steelwood. Flooding will be possible along and near Interstate 10 near Loxley and Stapleton Alabama. Creeks flowing into the Styx river could quickly swell given the Styx at Loxley is nearing minor flood state. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Red Flag Warning issued for Methow Valley, Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon and early evening. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Colville Reservation, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR METHOW VALLEY AND OKANOGAN VALLEY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703) and Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.
Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County, Gallatin National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County; Gallatin National Forest; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and increasing thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...127...128. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Park...Stillwater...Sweet Grass Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered wet and dry thunderstorms will develop over western areas Thursday afternoon, spreading east into the evening. Gusty and erratic winds are possible. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 92 to 102 degrees.
