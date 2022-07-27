Chesterfield woman injured in cooking fire
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman was injured in a cooking fire on Tuesday evening.
Fire crews responded to the 7600 block of Robinwood Drive at 6:08 p.m. on July 26 for a reported structure fire. According to Lt. Kenny Mitchell, Chesterfield Fire’s public information officer, the blaze was the result of a cooking fire in which food was left on the stove top.WATCH: Suspected lightning fire burns through roof of Chesterfield house, family displaced
According to Chesterfield Fire, one adult female was injured with first- and second-degree burns to her face, arms and legs. Her injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening, and she has been taken to an area hospital for treatment, Lt. Mitchell said.
Crews brought the flames under control at 6:21 p.m. There is currently no information regarding the extent of the damage done to the home.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0