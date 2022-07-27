ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield woman injured in cooking fire

By Ivy Tan, Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E67xE_0gu0vrsa00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman was injured in a cooking fire on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the 7600 block of Robinwood Drive at 6:08 p.m. on July 26 for a reported structure fire. According to Lt. Kenny Mitchell, Chesterfield Fire’s public information officer, the blaze was the result of a cooking fire in which food was left on the stove top.



According to Chesterfield Fire, one adult female was injured with first- and second-degree burns to her face, arms and legs. Her injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening, and she has been taken to an area hospital for treatment, Lt. Mitchell said.

Crews brought the flames under control at 6:21 p.m. There is currently no information regarding the extent of the damage done to the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

