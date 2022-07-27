Chesterfield woman injured in cooking fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman was injured in a cooking fire on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the 7600 block of Robinwood Drive at 6:08 p.m. on July 26 for a reported structure fire. According to Lt. Kenny Mitchell, Chesterfield Fire’s public information officer, the blaze was the result of a cooking fire in which food was left on the stove top.

According to Chesterfield Fire, one adult female was injured with first- and second-degree burns to her face, arms and legs. Her injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening, and she has been taken to an area hospital for treatment, Lt. Mitchell said.

Crews brought the flames under control at 6:21 p.m. There is currently no information regarding the extent of the damage done to the home.

