Incumbents Bailey, Kenne Pull Papers For School Board Election

Join Pasadena High School (PHS) in welcoming Mr. Jason Taylor as its new Assistant Principal of Instruction and Curriculum!. “As Assistant Principal, I am excited for the opportunity to continue growing with the Pasadena Community to provide an inclusive and equitable educational experience for our entire student body. I’ve been in PUSD for 25 years and have taught Math, Robotics and Computer and Business application courses. For the past 2 years, I have been a member of the PHS faculty and most recently served as the Instructional Coach. In that position, I spent time contributing and learning from different members of the school community to support all of our students. I’ve worked closely with our English Learners and their parents to provide access and support to reach their educational goals and advocated for equitable teaching practices in multiple subject areas. I will continue to build off the work done and serve our community across all departments.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO