Incumbents Bailey, Kenne Pull Papers For School Board Election

pasadenanow.com
Jensen Will Not File Papers in School Board Race
One local resident has told the City Clerk she won’t be turning in papers despite earlier intentions to run for school board. Bree Jensen will not be running for office in District 3. Jensen would have squared off against incumbent Michelle Richardson Bailey. Bailey now is running unopposed. City...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Unified seeks applicants for District’s Asset Management Advisory Committee
Dear Inglewood School District (IUSD) Students, Staff, Families, and Community Members,. The Inglewood Unified School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the District’s Asset Management Advisory Committee. The District will engage in extensive short-and long-term facilities planning for its programs and school sites. Through this process, school sites and facilities that are substantially under-enrolled or underutilized will be considered for closure or repurposing to improve the District’s fiscal solvency. The District’s educational programs will benefit from this as resources are redirected to improve and grow those programs.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Library Faces Twin Hurdles
The beloved 140-year-old institution Pasadena Public Library, stunned by closure of its Central Library building then battered by the pandemic, now faces two significant financial hurdles: funding for the Central Library seismic retrofit that could cost over $100 million and the looming expiration of a special tax that has provided 20% of its operating budget for years.
pasadenanow.com
PCC Faculty Association Could be Disbanded in Union Battle
An email petition circulating among Pasadena City College faculty is calling for the dissolution of PCC’s independent Faculty Association in favor of joining a state-wide union organization. “The FA has a long history of advocating on behalf of your working conditions,” the faculty association said in response to the...
pasadenanow.com
Velazquez First Candidate to Qualify for PUSD District 7 Election
PUSD mother and university professor Dr. Yarma Velazquez is the first candidate to qualify as a candidate to become Board of Education Member representing District 7. “I am running for the Pasadena Unified School Board because I believe in public education and needs proactive leadership that is responsive to our community and fights for education equity, teachers, and staff. Both of my children have been in PUSD since pre-school,” Velazquez said. “We love our school and that is why I want to make sure all kids in Pasadena have access to the best public education.”
pasadenanow.com
Commission to Vote on Recommended Artist for the $200,000 Robinson Park Recreation Center Capital Public Art Project
The Arts and Culture Commission on Thursday meets to consider a recommendation to select Northwest Pasadena artist Deborah Aschheim as the primary artist who will create permanent public art for Robinson Park Recreation Center. Aschheim was recommended by a selection panel composed of representatives of the Robinson Park Recreation Center...
lafocusnewspaper.com
Pasadena Mourns the Death of John J. Kennedy
Heartfelt tributes poured in from everywhere after hearing of the sudden death of beloved Pasadena District 3 Councilmember John J. Kennedy. Ironically, Kennedy, 61, had just been reelected to his seat in June with a 58.9% victory over his challenger, Brandon Lamar. In a statement released by the City of...
pasadenanow.com
Vanessa Blackwood to Become Assistant Principal at South Pasadena High School
South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) has hired Vanessa Blackwood to serve as Assistant Principal at South Pasadena High School. For the past 16 years, Blackwood has served as an educator at Crescenta Valley High School. She taught French for 15 years and for the past year worked as a Teacher on Special Assignment, creating a Restorative Practices and Wellness Center within the school. During her tenure as a French teacher, Blackwood also served as the elected Department Chair for six years.
theavtimes.com
Supervisors want students empowered to call school threat response teams
Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger have proposed a new education campaign that would inform local students about how to report potential threats of school violence. The School Threat Assessment Response Teams (START) program was created in 2009 as a way to prevent school violence. In 2019,...
culvercitycrossroads.com
Culver City Schools Look to Return in August with Mask Mandate
As Culver City Unified School District families are preparing for the return-to-school in August, the district is keeping in step with the Los Angeles County Health officials in regard to COVID concerns. Following the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 BA.5 variants (as of 07/21/2022: 8,691 new cases reported, 15.73% 7-day...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Supervisors Expected to Advance Ballot Measure for Removing Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to give preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance placing a measure on the November ballot that would give the panel authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. On a 4-1 vote earlier this month, the board directed...
pasadenanow.com
Field Elementary PTA Presents Pre-TK Kinder PlayDate
Field Elementary, home of PUSD’s Mandarin dual language immersion program, will host 2 play dates for incoming TK and Kindergarten families at Reese Retreats (aka Pirates Park), Pasadena. Two Dates, Come to One, Come to Both!. Dates:. Saturday, August 6, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday,...
Former Bassett Unified teacher wins nearly $25M in retaliation suit
A jury has awarded nearly $25 million to a Black former Bassett Unified School District teacher who alleged he was fired in 2019 in retaliation for having previously brought a discrimination suit and because he spoke out about sexual misconduct by a district custodian. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School Welcome Jason Taylor as its New Assistant Principal of Instruction and Curriculum
Join Pasadena High School (PHS) in welcoming Mr. Jason Taylor as its new Assistant Principal of Instruction and Curriculum!. “As Assistant Principal, I am excited for the opportunity to continue growing with the Pasadena Community to provide an inclusive and equitable educational experience for our entire student body. I’ve been in PUSD for 25 years and have taught Math, Robotics and Computer and Business application courses. For the past 2 years, I have been a member of the PHS faculty and most recently served as the Instructional Coach. In that position, I spent time contributing and learning from different members of the school community to support all of our students. I’ve worked closely with our English Learners and their parents to provide access and support to reach their educational goals and advocated for equitable teaching practices in multiple subject areas. I will continue to build off the work done and serve our community across all departments.”
pasadenanow.com
COVID: LA County Opts Against Reinstating Universal Indoor Mask Mandate
Citing continued downward trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Los Angeles County scrubbed plans Thursday to re-impose a universal indoor mask-wearing mandate that would have taken effect Friday. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters in an online briefing that the county’s average daily number of new COVID cases over...
pasadenanow.com
Planning Commission Wants Changes to Plan for Porsche Dealership, Gives Dealer Chance to Make Fixes
The Rusnak Auto Group has another chance to amend its plans for a 60,230 square foot, two-story Porsche dealership on a 4.4-acre site near the intersection of Sunnyslope Avenue and Nina Street in Pasadena’s Lamanda Park district. The luxury auto dealer is a family-owned, 61-year-old business that operates a...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Federal Credit Union Awarded Honor From Credit Union National Association
Pasadena Federal Credit Union was recently honored by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) as one of the best in the nation for providing the highest financial benefit to members in the form of lower loan rates, higher deposit yields, and lower and fewer fees when compared to banks. Every...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Educational Foundation Announces 7 New Board Members
PEF is proud to announce the election of seven new members to the Board of Directors: Karen Burgess, Karina Montilla Edmonds, Carina Jacob, Richard Kidd, Steven Miller, Mabell Garcia Paine, and Patrick Zarifian. The election was held at the April 19, 2022 Board of Directors meeting via Zoom and new board members officially began their tenure at the June 29, 2022 Annual Board Meeting.
pasadenanow.com
Local Realtors Pair Up to Launch Drive Helping Pasadena Teachers and Students
Two local Realtors have launched a donation drive to ease the strain on several teachers and families within Pasadena as the new school year approaches. Realtors Aida Noueihed and Jasmine Megrabyan, Director of Corporate Relocation at Keller Williams Realty, are leading the donation drive, meant to support teachers and students in Pasadena and South Pasadena – their hometowns.
pasadenanow.com
Roadside Memorial Sign Program Gets Thumbs Up From Municipal Services Committee
The Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a Roadside Memorial Sign Program, which seeks to memorialize victims of fatal crashes while at the same time raising the awareness of traffic safety to motorists. Under the program, a memorial sign can be requested by the family of a victim of...
