ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Stryker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0gu0v3Gr00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) _ Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $656 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Stryker Corp#Automated Insights#Syk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy