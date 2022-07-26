Arkansas Activities Association board rejects competitive equity factor change, passes others

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Activities Association rejected a proposal for the competitive equity factor to only be applied to football by a vote of 104-42 on Tuesday at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Competitive Equity Factor, enacted in 2021, awards points based on performance for each sport to non-public schools that can adjust their classification. Done over a four-year span, a program can be bumped up a classification if it earns 10 points or moved down if it earns two points or less.

A state championship earns four points, a state finalist earns three points, a state playoff victory earns two and a winning conference record is one point. The points only count for the highest achievement each season for a maximum of four points.

The proposal made by Greenbrier Schools stated that "numbers prove that the non-public school dominance in all other sports is far less prevalent than in football," and that the policy creates problems including odd-numbered conferences, teams having multiple bye weeks, non-public schools having "numerous teams" with the girls and boys each being in different conferences so schools can only play one gender's sport on a conference game night and difficulty scheduling non-conference games and filling schedules to maximum number.

The Arkansas Football Coaches Association supported the proposal.

Five other proposals were approved. Each passed proposal comes into effect this 2022-23 school year.

Proposal No. 2, passed 137-9, changing the number of games played for sports, which includes regular-season tournaments. Volleyball teams can now play 30 regular-season matches. For basketball, non-football schools can play 36 regular-season games, while football schools can play 30. Soccer will have a 24-game regular-season limit.

Proposal No. 3, which received 216-2 support, defined "recruitment" and lists penalties for schools that attempt to recruit students for athletic purposes, including a fine up to $1,000 and a bill for investigation costs, a forfeiture of contests in which the athlete participates, loss of athlete ineligibility up to a calendar year and a coach or licensed personnel member receiving a complaint for a violation of the code of ethics for Arkansas educators.

Proposal No. 4 defines penalties for breaking rules or regulations, Proposal No. 5 recognizes school board decisions in regard to student attendance zoning. Proposal No. 6 clarifies transfer rules.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas Activities Association board rejects competitive equity factor change, passes others