Omaha Biliew's commitment to Iowa State basketball earns high praise: 'Fantastic pickup for TJ Otzelberger'

Iowa State basketball made history Tuesday, landing its highest-rated recruit in the rankings era: Five-star forward Omaha Biliew.

Biliew, who chose the Cyclones over Kansas, Oregon and the NBA G-League, earned a 0.9950 composite rating on 247Sports. He's the 247Sports's 14th-best player nationally and the sixth-best player at his position in the 2023 class.

It's a big-time recruiting win for T.J. Otzelberger and his Cyclone coaching staff. Biliew joins four-star prospects Milan Momcilovic and Jelani Hamilton in the 2023 class. All three committed in July.

Here's a look at what analysts had to say about Biliew's commitment and how fans celebrated.

