Omaha Biliew's commitment to Iowa State basketball earns high praise: 'Fantastic pickup for TJ Otzelberger'

By Adam Hensley, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Iowa State basketball made history Tuesday, landing its highest-rated recruit in the rankings era: Five-star forward Omaha Biliew.

Biliew, who chose the Cyclones over Kansas, Oregon and the NBA G-League, earned a 0.9950 composite rating on 247Sports. He's the 247Sports's 14th-best player nationally and the sixth-best player at his position in the 2023 class.

It's a big-time recruiting win for T.J. Otzelberger and his Cyclone coaching staff. Biliew joins four-star prospects Milan Momcilovic and Jelani Hamilton in the 2023 class. All three committed in July.

Here's a look at what analysts had to say about Biliew's commitment and how fans celebrated.

National basketball analysts praise Omaha Biliew's commitment to Iowa State

Iowa State basketball fans welcome Biliew to the Cyclone family

Read more about Omaha Biliew and his journey to Iowa State

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

