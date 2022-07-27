Former Wisconsin RB Corey Clement signs with the Baltimore Ravens

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens signed former Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement to add some necessary depth with training camp underway, per a team release.

Clement comes to Baltimore after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys and playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for the previous four years.

The contract details for Clement are not yet available, but the 27-year-old tailback will compete for playing time in the Ravens backfield with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). With Clement joining the Ravens, he is reunited with his former college teammate Vince Biegel, who also signed with Baltimore this off-season.

Between his time with the Eagles and Cowboys, Clement has run for 795 yards and seven touchdowns in five seasons. Clement's top performance in the NFL came in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, as he totaled 108 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to help secure a Super Bowl Championship with the Eagles.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Clement was a standout running back for the Wisconsin Badgers. A decorated four-star recruit out of high school, Clement saw the field immediately as a true freshman, running for 547 yards and seven touchdowns behind Melvin Gordon and James White in 2013. Clement earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors twice in that initial season in Madison.

Clement would go on to run for 949 yards as a sophomore, sharing carries with Melvin Gordon, who ran for over 2,500 yards that year, forming one of the top rushing duos in the entire country.

As a junior, he only saw action in four games due to an injury, but Clement would bounce back and run for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. We wound up earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches in his final season with the Badgers and ultimately went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Now entering his sixth season in the NFL, Clement will look to latch on with the Ravens, who ran the football more than any other team a year ago, despite several key injuries to the position group. Clement's opportunity for playing time and a roster spot will likely hinge on the availability of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom are working their way back from injury.

You can relive some of Clement's top plays from his time with the Badgers below.

