Dogs rescued, owners safe after Akron firefighters respond to 2 house fires

Two house fires Tuesday afternoon in Akron left four people displaced and a total of six dogs rescued — two people and three dogs at each residence.

The Akron Fire Department responded to the first fire at 2449 Income Drive in Goodyear Heights around 12:45 p.m. The department said responding fire companies found light smoke coming from the 1½-story building and three unconscious dogs, which were resuscitated with pet oxygen recovery masks.

Two residents, who were not home, were displaced and assisted with housing by the Red Cross.

Firefighters called to a two-story home around 4:30 p.m. at 839 E. Crosier St. in East Akron also rescued three dogs. The department said the home had heavy smoke coming from its second floor.

No injuries were reported, but two adults who lived at the home were displaced. They were also assisted by the Red Cross.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.