Runnin' Rebels fall in AA state title game with 9-1 loss to Idaho Falls

Runnin’ Rebels players chat with each other during a game against Upper Valley. Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Nick Sorrell has coached long enough to come up short in the moments that matter. He’s lost championship games in football, baseball, you name it. In those moments, he’s thought back to decisions he made in the game. I should have done this. I should have done that.

“But this one, it’s like, I don’t have any regrets,” Sorrell said, “and these kids shouldn’t have any regrets. They did everything they could. They clawed, scraped, did everything that we asked of them as coaches. In my mind, that’s what it’s all about.”