Gov. Hochul pledges support to law enforcement 00:54

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. -- In Warren County on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged her support to law enforcement, including police departments across the state.

The governor spoke at the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Glens Falls. She condemned the "Defund the Police" movement.

Hochul said the state's funding for local law enforcement agencies is now at $393 million annually and $18 million will go toward the Gun Violence Elimination Initiative.

"We are making progress. This is a high priority of mine to make sure that we start eradicating gun violence, fighting crime, working together in teamwork. That's something that hasn't happened before," Hochul said.

She also paid tribute to a fallen Rochester police officer, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was shot and killed on the job . The governor said she will attend his funeral on Monday.