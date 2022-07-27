ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC rents shoot up, pushing out tenants who signed pandemic deals

By Lissette Nunez
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Queens, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Queens, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
Queens, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Landlord#Lower Manhattan#Fox#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent

Comments / 0

Community Policy