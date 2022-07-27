ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Two Men With Ski Masks Rob Woman in her Driveway at Gun Point

By Long Island
longisland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.longisland.com

Comments / 5

Bill Komorowski
3d ago

get a handgun carry permit ...take a training course...be vigilant...protect yourself and your family...nobody else is going to protect you...especially the way this is are today!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithtown, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Smithtown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Point#Ski#The Fourth Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy