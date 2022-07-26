ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasserman: Trump endorsement most powerful in races with well-known candidates

By Meet the Press NOW
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProxy-battles between former President Trump and former Vice President Pence are taking place across multiple primaries. Trump is...

www.nbcnews.com

The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Donald Trump
NBC News

Bombshell report, dueling Pence speech disrupt Trump’s Washington return

WASHIINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates. ... Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug dealers and again falsely claims he won the 2020 presidential election. ... An anti-Greitens group spends big in Missouri Senate. ... A new poll shows Sen. Raphael Warnock up in Georgia Senate, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp ahead in Georgia Governor (though both leads are within margin of error). ... And the DCCC gets backlash from Democratic lawmakers for meddling in Michigan-03. But first: On the very day Donald Trump made his first visit to Washington, D.C. since leaving the White House a year and a half ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt that the Justice Department will hold everyone — and anyone — criminally responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 accountable.
Washington Examiner

Voters say ‘No’ to 2024 retreads, especially Hillary Clinton

Voters are showing an eagerness to junk old slates of presidential candidates and entertain a new cast of hopefuls, opening the door to fresh faces eyeing the 2024 race, including Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Missing in new polling is a desire...
The Independent

Republican donors are eyeing Ron DeSantis for 2024 as damning evidence mounts against Trump

With two years to go before the 2024 presidential contest, some Republican donors are looking for credible alternatives to former president Donald Trump. And the most likely successor to the MAGA movement is shaping up to be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Many Republicans sense that the momentum has moved away from the former president as he weighs whether to stage a rematch against President Joe Biden.“I think there’s a significant movement within the donor base”, Eric Levine, a Republican lawyer and fundraiser, told The Independent. “There's a concern that Donald Trump is the singular one Republican who ... may...
Business Insider

David Axelrod slams House Democrats' campaign arm for boosting a right-wing primary challenger running against a Republican who voted to impeach Trump

David Axelrod admonished Democrats for boosting a primary challenger to Rep. Peter Meijer. Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, is facing a Trump-backed challenger. House Democrats' campaign arm spent $425,000 on a TV ad tying his challenger John Gibbs to Trump. David Axelrod, a Democratic...
NBC News

Tim Ryan's GOP-friendly campaign unsettles Republicans in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — A once largely unimaginable scenario has been rattling around Ohio's political scene all summer. Can Rep. Tim Ryan pull off an upset in the state's U.S. Senate race?. The Democrat is airing ads on Fox News, talking incessantly about China and promising to put "Americans first"...
