Mets eyeing ex-Yankees reliever David Robertson as trade deadline nears

David Robertson’s appeal to the Mets is multifaceted.

The right-handed reliever has pitched on a big stage, winning a World Series title with the Yankees, and owns strong numbers with the Cubs this season.

But the Mets’ need for a reliever that can handle lefties also factors into the equation. Mets officials remain intrigued with the idea of acquiring Robertson before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, according to an industry source, in part because he can serve as a “lefty” in the bullpen. Entering play, left-handed batters owned a .503 OPS against Robertson this season.

The Mets also could pursue a true lefty reliever in a trade, but it’s clear the team is looking for an upgrade on Joely Rodriguez, whose latest disappointing appearance occurred Sunday when he allowed three earned runs in the ninth inning against the Padres without recording an out.

Trevor May could be back in the Mets bullpen within a week. Buck Showalter indicated the plan is for May to throw back-to-back in relief appearances in the minor leagues on Saturday and Sunday and then be evaluated for the next step, a return from the injured list. The right-hander was placed on the IL on May 3 with a stress reaction in his arm.

James McCann will likely begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday, according to Showalter. The catcher has been sidelined since leaving a game on July 9 with a strained left oblique.

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch Wednesday at Triple-A Syracuse in his potential final minor league rehab start. The Mets will look to get deGrom to the 75-pitch range.

The right-hander, who is returning from a stress reaction on his right scapula, threw 60 pitches in a simulated game last Thursday in Port St. Lucie. If all goes well for deGrom he could rejoin the Mets’ rotation on Monday or Tuesday in Washington. The Mets ace last pitched in a regular-season game for the team on July 7 of last year.

First-base coach Wayne Kirby returned to the team, a week removed from prostate cancer surgery, but is still awaiting clearance to resume on-field activities. Kirby could receive that clearance as soon as Wednesday.

Darryl Strawberry, wearing a Mets jersey, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Strawberry is also expected back at Citi Field on Aug. 27 for Old-Timers’ Day.