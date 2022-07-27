Indiana lawmakers vote to advance abortion ban

Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Indiana lawmakers voted narrowly on Tuesday to advance a bill banning most abortions in the state, The Associated Press reported.

The bill, which is being debated as part of a special legislative session called by Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), "would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus with limited exceptions" for rape, incest, and the life of the mother, AP explains.

The state Senate's Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee voted 7-5 to advance the proposal, which could be further amended before the full Senate on Thursday, after adding the restrictions and criminal penalties for abortion doctors.

Indiana's abortion laws made national news earlier this month when it was reported that a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana to obtain an abortion for a pregnancy that resulted from rape. Ohio bans abortion after about six weeks with no exceptions for rape and incest, while Indiana currently allows the procedure through 22 weeks.