Attempting a rebrand for 2024, Trump focuses on ‘cesspool of crime’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses America First Policy Institute Summit in Washington Former U.S. President Donald Trump mocks transgender athletes during remarks at the America First Policy Institute America First Agenda Summit in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger - RC2WJV99SAFC

WASHINGTON — For the first time since leaving the nation’s capital under the cloud of the Jan. 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump returned on Tuesday and delivered a speech that painted America as having become a “cesspool of crime” under his predecessor.

Speaking to the America First Policy Institute, a think tank made up of many of his own former White House aides, Trump used the occasion to preview the possible themes of a likely third bid for the White House in 2024. Those included promises to crack down on crime in America’s major cities, finish the border wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, and to relocate urban homeless encampments across the country.

“Our country is now a cesspool of crime, we have blood, death, and suffering on a scale once unthinkable because of the Democratic Party’s effort to destroy and dismantle law enforcement,” Trump said in the speech.

— particularly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — have been steadily for more than 18 months, according to numerous polls. While Trump remains the de facto frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, Tuesday's speech began somewhat cautiously, with Trump sticking to the remarks fed to him on a TelePrompter that largely avoided referencing the Jan. riot at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters or his own baseless claims that widespread election fraud had cost him victory in 2020.

Earlier in the day, Mike Pence, his former vice president, for a campaign-style speech delivered at the annual conference of the Young America's Foundation. In contrast, Trump's address began flatly. But as he often does at his speeches and rallies, he veered off course a bit when the audience burst into laughter in response to an off-the-cuff remark about transexual athletes.

“We should not allow men to play in women’s sports,” Trump said, getting the loudest applause of the afternoon. He then launched into an extended riff alleging that men were jumping in swimming pools and dominating women athletes and that a man named “Alice” would handily beat a woman weightlifter attempting to lift 218 pounds.

Trump, who has reportedly been itching to announce that he is once again running for president, then went on to teasing his likely launch by attacking the House Jan. 6 select committee. The panel’s astounding revelations, built on testimony from Trump’s own aides and family, have shown Trump directed a multi-pronged effort to deny his election loss and attempted to lead an armed mob to the Capitol on January 6th.

“They really want to damage me so I can’t go back to work for you,” Trump said. “And I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

With that implication, Trump’s speech had come full circle, linking crime to the Democrats who remained in power after his exit from Washington and those who sought to investigate him further.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/attempting-a-rebrand-for-2024-trump-focuses-on-cesspool-of-crime-000151937.html