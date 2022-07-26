Mark Stuart leaves Colorado College to become assistant coach for Edmonton Oilers

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies' attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year: in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster, and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: Coors Field — which can fit 50,000 — has been 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th-largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th-worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter

