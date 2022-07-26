ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Stuart leaves Colorado College to become assistant coach for Edmonton Oilers

By Mick Hatten
therinklive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Stuart will will be leaving his position as an assistant coach with the Colorado College hockey team to become an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League. Stuart, a former Tigers All-American who played 12 years in the NHL, spent the 2021-22 season as...

www.therinklive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: Brink, Laczynski, Fletcher’s Job Security

The Philadelphia Flyers moved closer to finalizing their roster for the 2022-23 season with more news in restricted free agency. Although no organized team activities took place and any upcoming acquisitions via trade or unrestricted free agency are unlikely, buzz about general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and the relentlessness of the fan base’s frustration against the organization continues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Wild Players With Big Expectations for 2022-23 Season

The Minnesota Wild will have a lot of core players returning to their lineup in 2022-23 and with a new season, there are new expectations. Of course, the Wild’s leaders of Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba, and Marcus Foligno will be expected to carry their roles and be mentors to the new players. Kirill Kaprizov and his linemates Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello will also be expected to put up even more points than last season.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Blues, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jonathan Toews says he’s not at all up for a full rebuild in Chicago. What will that mean for his future? In other news, the Edmonton Oilers signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year contract extension. Is he more likely to play for the Oilers or be traded by the team?
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Need Another Norris-Caliber Season From Adam Fox

The New York Rangers will head into the upcoming 2022-23 season with extra confidence, experience, but also added pressure. The team’s recent playoff run for the Stanley Cup proved the right parts are there, the consistency and reliability needs to be maintained. Top player trophies awarded to Rangers like Igor Shesterkin this season for the best goaltender, and last season’s Norris Trophy given to Adam Fox reinforce the fact the team has the star power to succeed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#College Hockey#Ncaa#Nhl#Sports#The Edmonton Oilers#Tigers#Springs
Yardbarker

Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Buffalo Sabres

Welcome back to the Rebuild Role Models series, where we analyze a recent or ongoing rebuild to see if we can learn a bit about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to rebuilding an NHL franchise. Some teams provide good lessons and examples that should be followed, while others can be examples of pitfalls to avoid, both of which are valuable lessons for the Detroit Red Wings to follow. Last time I discussed the masterful rebuild orchestrated by the Los Angeles Kings that only saw them miss the playoffs three times before making their way back to the postseason in 2021-22.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Denver

Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies' attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year: in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster, and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: Coors Field — which can fit 50,000 — has been 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th-largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th-worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Announce They've Signed Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Denver Broncos announced this morning they have brought back veteran offensive tackle Cam Fleming. Fleming, 29, spent last season in Denver, appearing in five games and making four starts. The Broncos brought him in after he started all 16 games at right tackle for the New York Giants in 2020.
Yardbarker

Coyotes Need to See Much More From Barrett Hayton This Season

The 2018 NHL Draft was one of the biggest for the Arizona Coyotes, as they had the third-best odds for the first overall selection. Unfortunately, they ended up dropping back two spots to the fifth selection due to bad luck in the lottery. Despite that, they still had plenty of good options and eventually took center Barrett Hayton. A curveball to most, but the Coyotes desperately needed a center, as he dominated the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playing mostly second-line minutes behind teammate Morgan Frost.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Could Have Trio of 40-Goal Scorers in 2022-23

There was a time when more than two players scoring at least 40 goals in the same season for the Edmonton Oilers wasn’t uncommon, as it occurred five times in a span of six seasons between 1982-83 and 1987-88, when they became a dynasty. But this coming season will be 35 years since it last happened, when Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri and Craig Simpson all reached the 40-goal mark in 1987-88. From 1991-92 to 2016-17, the team did not have a single player with a 40-goal campaign, never mind multiple 40-goal scorers in one season.
The Hockey Writers

3 Avalanche Players Set For Breakout Seasons

In what was already a memorable season for the Colorado Avalanche, several players had career years, including Nazem Kadri, J.T. Compher, Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Mikko Rantanen, Andre Burakovsky, and Valeri Nichushkin. Not all of those players will be returning, and those who are coming back might not be able to replicate last season’s success.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Islanders Name MacLean Assistant Coach

The New York Islanders announced today that John MacLean has been named an Assistant Coach. The New York Islanders announced today that John MacLean has been named an Assistant Coach. MacLean joins the Islanders organization after spending last season as an Assistant Coach with the San Jose Sharks and the...
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Recent Trade Success has Led to a Great Rebuild

The Buffalo Sabres have made some massive trades in the past few years. They’ve been bold enough to move on from the likes of Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Ryan O’Reilly. Today, I want to look back on the trades that saw them dealt and see how the Sabres did in those trades.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Miami

CBS4's Steve Goldstein one on one with new Florida Panther Matthew Tkachuk

SUNRISE - It was a trade that shook the hockey world. It was the type of true blockbuster deal that rarely happens. The Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames swapped two of the best offensive players in the NHL, with Florida parting ways with its longest-tenured player. The Deal Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a first round draft pick for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth round pick. What does Tkachuk bring? As great as Huberdeau was last season offensively, Tkachuk was right there with him. He had fewer points but scored more goals. But it's his all-around game that makes...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Oilers, Jets, Wild, Klingberg

In to NHL rumors rundown, could the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks make for good trade partners? Are the Montreal Canadiens kicking tires with the Edmonton Oilers about the availability of Jesse Puljujarvi?. How many teams were interested in signing Danton Heinen and what is happening with Kirill Kaprizov?...
NHL
NHL

Landeskog brings Stanley Cup to children's hospice in Sweden

Avalanche captain meets fans at local hockey arena in Stockholm. Gabriel Landeskog spent an emotional day with the Stanley Cup in Sweden on Tuesday. The Colorado Avalanche captain brought the Cup to Lilla Erstagarden, a children's hospice located in Stockholm. Landeskog visited with patients and staff of the facility. "That's...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy