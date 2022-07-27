Paramore Celebrate Album Anniversary With Hilarious Throwback Picture
It's hard to believe that
's All We Know Is Falling is 17 years old, but what's even more jaw-dropping is to see how young the band was when their debut album came out in 2005. To put it in perspective, they shared a throwback picture on Instagram with the hilarious caption "our first album is older than anyone in this pic." Singer Hayley Williams also shared a grainy throwback photo complete with a flip phone on her personal page, writing "tell me where our time went #AWKIF"
The album featured singles "Pressure," "Emergency," and "All We Know." See both throwback posts below.
Earlier this year, Williams revealed Paramore was working on their follow-up to 2017's After Laughter. The band also recently announced their first tour since 2018. Check out the full list of dates below.
Paramore 2022 Tour Dates
October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
