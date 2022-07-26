Scattered Storms Thru the Rest of the Week

Related
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Brace for THUNDERSTORMS: Rain, hail and lightning will lash Britain today as Met Office issues a weather warning and temperatures dip to 18C
Britons are being warned to brace themselves for thunderstorms, hail and rain today as the recent warm weather makes way for cooler and wetter conditions. Temperatures are likely to remain at around 18C throughout the day, and will continue to be around the same level over the weekend. However, the...
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Daily storms through the rest of July
July will end soaked with a storm nearly every day. “This final week of July looks extremely average for this point in the year. Temperatures top out each day around 92 degrees while the heat index reaches 100 to 105 degrees. While this won't be unusual, it will still put heat stress on your body if you work or exercise outdoors, so as always remember to drink water and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms
After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
More storms expected Friday evening
Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/27 Wednesday forecast
Alerts: Yellow Alert for tomorrow for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to a little flooding around the area.Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, slightly warmer and a little more humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight turns muggy with a downpour or two possible around daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and muggy with additional downpours likely as we head in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s and feels like temps in the 90s.Looking Ahead: Friday will remain warm and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. As for the weekend, it's looking pretty good at this point: mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the 80s.
Rainfall and Severe Storms Could Quell Drought in the Southeast US This Coming Week: AccuWeather
Drought has continued across the southeastern United States as of Saturday, July 9, as a dangerous heat wave brings persistent hot weather and dry conditions along the Gulf Coast and its surrounding areas. However, a new weather forecast from AccuWeather predicted that approaching rainfall and severe storms in the coming...
Daily storms are expected this week
The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order. “A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
Monsoonal Moisture to Further Threaten the Southwest US and Southern Rockies with Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding
Monsoonal moisture threatens the Southwest US and Southern Rockies again this week, causing potential heavy rain and flash flooding across the regions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather system is likely to continue in the coming days, even during the weekend. While rainfall and floodwaters pose the...
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
Dangerous US heat will continue as storms set for Plains, mid-Atlantic
Oppressive and dangerous heat is set to continue across large portions of the U.S., as more hot, muggy and hazy conditions linger. Heat advisories have been issued from northern Texas to parts of southern Illinois and Indiana, and then eastward to the Carolinas. Some of the hottest cities will include...
Severe Storms Place 50 Million Americans at Risk in the Northeast US This Weekend: AccuWeather Forecast
Severe storms are expected to shatter the several days-long sunny weather and low humidity in the northeastern United States this coming Saturday, July 2, based on the latest US weather forecast. The severe weather is likely to be associated with torrential rain, hailstorm, and strong winds, placing 50 million Americans...
