San Diego, CA

Replica grenades cause brief bomb scare at Goodwill warehouse in Otay Mesa

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
The San Diego Fire-Rescue bomb squad investigated after employees at a Goodwill warehouse found items that turned out to be replica grenades Wednesday. (OnScene TV)

The San Diego Fire-Rescue bomb squad determined there was not threat

OTAY MESA — A pair of replica grenades caused a brief bomb scare at a Goodwill warehouse in Otay Mesa on Tuesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.

The department’s bomb squad determined the devices were not hazardous and posed no threat, officials said.

The incident began about 11:15 a.m. after employees at the warehouse on Camino Maquiladora near Heritage Road — not far from Brown Field Municipal Airport — found the grenade look-alikes, officials said.

Officials did not say how the items ended up at the warehouse or how they were found.

Although there was no threat, the bomb squad took the grenades to dispose of them.

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

