Nevada Prescribed Fire alert: 2022 Humboldt-Toiyabe Prescribed Fire update

Incident location: Planned projects in the Carson and Bridgeport Ranger Districts and on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Impacted area: 0 Acres

As part of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s hazardous fuels reduction efforts, crews will conduct prescribed fire across pre-planned locations across the forest as weather and fuel conditions permit. Prescribed fire is a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires.

It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity and improves wildlife habitat. The actual days of ignition for prescribed burning will depend on several factors including appropriate humidity levels, wind speed and direction, temperature, and fuel moisture. Burns only occur on days when weather conditions exist for good smoke dispersal.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid areas where prescribed burns are being conducted. Smoke may be visible, but these fires are all carefully monitored and local fire departments are aware of prescribed fire activity. Get updates on prescribed burns on the Forest's Facebook and Twitter pages:

Humboldt-Toiyabe NF Facebook:

Humboldt-Toiyabe Twitter:

For a list of prescribed fire projects currently planned for 2022 (to be implemented as local weather and fuel conditions allow), please go to the

.

To learn more about the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's prescribed fire program, please visit:

.

An ArcGIS StoryMap that explains how prescribe fire is good for the National Forest System land can be viewed at

.

BRD Twin Lakes 03.15.22

CRD Clear Creek Fuels Reduction Project 03.08.22

CRD Dog Valley Feb 23 2022

CRD Dog Valley Feb 14 2022

CRD Dog Valley Feb 14 2022

BRD Twin Lakes Feb 3 2022

CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022

CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022

CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022

CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022

CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022