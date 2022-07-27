ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Incident News

Nevada Prescribed Fire alert: 2022 Humboldt-Toiyabe Prescribed Fire update

 3 days ago
Incident location: Planned projects in the Carson and Bridgeport Ranger Districts and on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Impacted area: 0 Acres

As part of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s hazardous fuels reduction efforts, crews will conduct prescribed fire across pre-planned locations across the forest as weather and fuel conditions permit. Prescribed fire is a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires.

It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity and improves wildlife habitat. The actual days of ignition for prescribed burning will depend on several factors including appropriate humidity levels, wind speed and direction, temperature, and fuel moisture. Burns only occur on days when weather conditions exist for good smoke dispersal.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid areas where prescribed burns are being conducted. Smoke may be visible, but these fires are all carefully monitored and local fire departments  are aware of prescribed fire activity. Get updates on prescribed burns on the Forest's Facebook and Twitter pages:

Humboldt-Toiyabe NF Facebook:

Humboldt-Toiyabe Twitter:

For a list of prescribed fire projects currently planned for 2022 (to be implemented as local weather and fuel conditions allow), please go to the

.

To learn more about the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's prescribed fire program, please visit:

.

An ArcGIS StoryMap that explains how prescribe fire is good for the National Forest System land can be viewed at

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HF26_0gu0i2HV00
BRD Twin Lakes 03.15.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BuFn_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Clear Creek Fuels Reduction Project 03.08.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYSnY_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Dog Valley Feb 23 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZKz7_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Dog Valley Feb 14 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzMAV_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Dog Valley Feb 14 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OhBA_0gu0i2HV00
BRD Twin Lakes Feb 3 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHc0O_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieOHA_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149Ctp_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrVdG_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316ttK_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Clear Creek Feb 1 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgl5p_0gu0i2HV00
CRD Clear Creek Jan 31 2022

