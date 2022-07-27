Nebraska Wildfire alert: Road 702 Fire update

Incident location: 8 Miles SW of Cambridge, NE Impacted area: 44024 Acres

The Road 702 Fire began in Kansas on April 22, 2022 and grew in a relatively narrow strip to the north up to the Republican River in Nebraska, covering approximately 28 miles rapidly. Multiple communities were evacuated along the path of the wildfire. The Road 702 Fire is estimated to be 44,024 acres. Inactive fire edge is currently limiting fire spread but spotting potential is moderate, flareups or spot fires will spread with moderate rates of spread across all fuels. Firefighters will continue to secure existing firelines by mopping up and multiple helicopters are supporting the crews by providing water to cool hotspots.

The Nebraska Type III Team will assume command of the Fire on Friday April 29, 2022.

Engine crew loaded with bladder bags.

Firefighters searching for hotspots

Firefighters mopping up along the Republican River

Stress First Aid Presentation

RM CIMT1 thanks Lincoln County AG Society

Helicopter crew visiting with PIO about the fire.

McCook resident Kathy at the Walmart info board.

North Platte Fire Dept. and EM Region 51 tour ICP

High Winds April 26 along Highway 34

Soldiers of D Co, 1-376th Aviation Battalion

Firefighters pause for a photo