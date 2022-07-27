Nebraska Wildfire alert: Road 702 Fire update
The Road 702 Fire began in Kansas on April 22, 2022 and grew in a relatively narrow strip to the north up to the Republican River in Nebraska, covering approximately 28 miles rapidly. Multiple communities were evacuated along the path of the wildfire. The Road 702 Fire is estimated to be 44,024 acres. Inactive fire edge is currently limiting fire spread but spotting potential is moderate, flareups or spot fires will spread with moderate rates of spread across all fuels. Firefighters will continue to secure existing firelines by mopping up and multiple helicopters are supporting the crews by providing water to cool hotspots.
The Nebraska Type III Team will assume command of the Fire on Friday April 29, 2022.
