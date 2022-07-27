ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Incident News

Nebraska Wildfire alert: Road 702 Fire update

Nebraska Incident News
Nebraska Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 8 Miles SW of Cambridge, NE Impacted area: 44024 Acres

The Road 702 Fire began in Kansas on April 22, 2022 and grew in a relatively narrow strip to the north up to the Republican River in Nebraska, covering approximately 28 miles rapidly. Multiple communities were evacuated along the path of the wildfire. The Road 702 Fire is estimated to be 44,024 acres. Inactive fire edge is currently limiting fire spread but spotting potential is moderate, flareups or spot fires will spread with moderate rates of spread across all fuels. Firefighters will continue to secure existing firelines by mopping up and multiple helicopters are supporting the crews by providing water to cool hotspots.

The Nebraska Type III Team will assume command of the Fire on Friday April 29, 2022.

:

Please view the Operations Briefing Video for April 28, 2022 at:

(

If you wish to view previous Operations Briefings, visit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAeYC_0gu0i0W300
Engine crew loaded with bladder bags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ia66W_0gu0i0W300
Firefighters searching for hotspots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5TcK_0gu0i0W300
Firefighters mopping up along the Republican River
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asWmb_0gu0i0W300
Stress First Aid Presentation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiQwd_0gu0i0W300
RM CIMT1 thanks Lincoln County AG Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atu0y_0gu0i0W300
Helicopter crew visiting with PIO about the fire.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWNWK_0gu0i0W300
McCook resident Kathy at the Walmart info board.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vidmq_0gu0i0W300
North Platte Fire Dept. and EM Region 51 tour ICP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16T82d_0gu0i0W300
High Winds April 26 along Highway 34
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39F6NK_0gu0i0W300
Soldiers of D Co, 1-376th Aviation Battalion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ilf6w_0gu0i0W300
Firefighters pause for a photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeaDM_0gu0i0W300
Burnt cropland taken on Tuesday, April 25

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Kansas#Cambridge#Weather#Nebraska Wildfire#Operations Briefings#Lincoln County Ag#Walmart#North Platte Fire Dept
Nebraska Incident News

Nebraska Incident News

3
Followers
1
Post
423
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy