California Wildfire alert: Bouquet Fire update

Incident location: East of Bouquet Canyon Rd. and south of Bouquet Reservior Impacted area: 50 Acres

A wildfire ignited shortly after 2 p.m. on May 30, 2022 on the Angeles National Forest. The fire is located southeast of Bouquet Canyon Road, north of Santa Clarita.

The fire is moving upslope in medium to heavy vegetation. The smoke column can be seen from the communities of Agua Dulce and the Rowher Flat OHV area.

The Angeles National Forest has initiated a second alarm response and Los Angeles County Fire Department is responding with multiple resources as well. Air tankers and helicopters are over the fire to support ground crews.

At this time, no structures are threatened, but there are road closures on Bouquet Canyon Road and Rowher Flat OHV area.

An overturned vehicle was located below the fire, a full investigation is in progress to confirm it as an official cause.

As of 6:30 p.m., the Bouquet Wildfire was holding in size. An airplane, helicopters, wildland fire engines, water tenders, hand crews, and other resources were on the scene still working to put the fire out.

As of approximately 8:45 p.m. on May 30, the Bouquet Fire held at 48 acres and was 50% contained. A fire line had been dug by firefighters by hand around 90% of the fire's perimeter.

As of 2 p.m. on May 31, updated mapping identified the wildfire at 50 acres in size. A completed fire line surrounded the entire fire perimeter with 80% containment.

By 8 p.m. on May 31, fire managers anticipated and achieved 90% containment. Forest staff plan to be onsite and later patrolling through the area through Friday to monitor potential hot spots.

RECREATION UPDATES:

1. The Rowher Flats OHV Area is temporarily CLOSED, including Five Deer Trail, a section of the Rowher 4x4 Trail (from Bouquet Canyon Road to the first crossing of FS Road 6N08 or approximately 1/4 mile from the reservoir) and FS Road 6N08.

2. Most of Rowher Flats OHV Area will REOPEN on Saturday, along with Five Deer Trail and FS Road 6N08 (Artesian Springs Road). However, approximately 1/4 of a mile of FS3414W19 (Rowher 4x4 Trail) will remain CLOSED from Bouquet Canyon Road to the first crossing of FS Road 6N08 for the foreseeable future, as it falls within the burned area.

3. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), located 1-1/2 - 2 miles from the fire perimeter, is OPEN. However, there is one section of the PCT in the Angeles National Forest that is temporarily CLOSED (

). This is for the protection of mountain yellow-legged frogs.

4. Bouquet Canyon Road has REOPENED.