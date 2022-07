Incident location: NW of Campbellville

Impacted area: 100 Acres

The Graham Fire started on June 9, 2022 at approximately 1800 hours in the Ishi Wilderness Area on the Lassen National Forest. The fire is burning in a very remote area that is only accessible by foot or aircraft. There are 7 Hotshot Handcrews and 10 Smoke Jumpers working on the fire. As of June 11 at 1800 hours the fire is 153 acres in size and 15% contained.